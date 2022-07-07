Kirby Dach Trade Talk Heating Up on NHL Draft Day

As per a few sources, including John Dietz, on Thursday, Kirby Dach talk is “really heating up.” A player who was on the list of names the Chicago Blackhawks might be willing to move if the offer was strong enough to consider a deal, most insiders had focused on Alex DeBrincat, many forgetting Dach was potentially available as well. It sounds like teams are leaning into the idea of doing more due diligence on a possible deal.
Jay Zawaski, a popular Blackhawks podcast host with CHGO Sports also added to the original report by John Deitz, when he tweeted, “I spoke to a source yesterday who agreed. Kirby Dach is indeed very much in play. Personally, I don’t love selling low on him. We’ll see what happens.”
Related: Blackhawks Actively Trying to Trade Alex DeBrincat Ahead of NHL Draft
Dach was Chicago’s third overall pick three years ago but hasn’t lived up to expectations, in part due to injuries. It is said the Blackhawks have a lot of time for him and do see him as potential piece of their long-term future, but his lack of development over those three years hasn’t helped his cause and the Blackhawks might have to sell low if they move him. Make no mistake, there will be teams that see him as a good bet to rebound and really start to produce, but that isn’t a guarantee.
There will be questions about whether the Blackhawks can get a first-round pick for him and if the team would move both Dach and DeBrincat if one could be traded and the organization gets that higher pick they are looking for. Dach is a pending RFA, but any team that trades for him and signs him won’t have to break the bank to get a deal done. If that same team trades for DeBrincat, they know it’s going to cost a lot to keep him around.
Next: Talks With Wild Ongoing, But Fleury Likely to Hit NHL Free Agency
MICHAEL C ZACK
July 7, 2022 at 12:53 pm
ZADINA & WALLINDER AND A 2ND RD ( THE LOWER) THIS YEAR AND A 2ND ROUNDER IN 2023 FOR BOTH DACH & DEBRINCAT. GOD BLESS DESPERATE GMS
