Canucks Secure Nils Höglander’s Services with a $1.1M AAV Deal

The Vancouver Canucks have secured the services of forward Nils Höglander, as announced today by General Manager Patrik Allvin. The team has agreed to a two-year contract with Höglander, which carries an average annual value (AAV) of $1.1 million. Höglander will become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights at the end of the contract.

The 22-year-old Swedish player has spent his entire three-year NHL career with the Canucks. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded three goals and six assists in 25 games. Höglander’s last NHL appearance of the season took place on December 17th. He also showcased his skills in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Abbotsford Canucks, registering 14 goals and 18 assists in 45 games.

Having completed his entry-level contract, Höglander was a restricted free agent entering this offseason. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 26 goals and 28 assists over 141 games since being selected by the Canucks in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

GM Patrik Allvin expressed his satisfaction with the re-signing of Höglander, highlighting the player’s growth throughout the season. Allvin praised Höglander’s ability to handle the challenge of starting the year in the NHL and then being sent down to the AHL. He acknowledged the hard work put in by Höglander, as well as the coaching staff, development team, and AHL affiliate in supporting his development. Allvin believes that Höglander’s experience will aid his competitiveness in earning a roster spot during training camp.

Looking ahead, Höglander has the opportunity to solidify a role as the third-line left winger under Head Coach Rick Tocchet. With the potential to play alongside established NHL scorers like Conor Garland or Brock Boeser, as well as an experienced center in Teddy Blueger, Höglander has a chance to contribute significantly to the team’s success.

