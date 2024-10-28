The Florida Panthers are set to welcome back captain Aleksander Barkov tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, as confirmed by head coach Paul Maurice. Barkov’s return from injury comes just in time for the NHL Global Series in Finland on November 1 and 2. He’ll be a huge boost for the team, now 6-3-1 on the season.
After missing the last eight games due to a lower-body injury, believed to be a high ankle sprain sustained against the Ottawa Senators on October 10, Barkov participated fully in practice over the weekend. The Panthers have done well navigating games without him, but they’ll be thrilled to have him back. He resumed skating a week after getting hurt but Maurice said the Panthers didn’t want to rush him back for precautionary reasons. Because they were playing so well, there was no need to hurry him.
The Panthers are currently leading the Atlantic Division and are faring quite well along with the Tampa Bay Lightning who are 5-3-0.
Expect Barkov to Pick Up Where He Left Off With the Panthers Before His Injury
Barkov will return to the ice with Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues as his wingers. Reinhart has continued his strong play, while Barkov’s presence is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Rodrigues, who has struggled early on with just three points and a -10 rating.
Barkov is coming off a stellar season, where he led Panthers forwards with a +33 rating and 61 takeaways, while also contributing significantly during the playoffs.
