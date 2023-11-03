Adam Fox Goes on LTIR for Rangers, Team Making Moves

The New York Rangers are facing a significant setback as defenseman Adam Fox heads to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to a lower-body injury sustained in a collision with Sebastian Aho during their recent win against the Carolina Hurricanes. According to reports by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Fox is expected to be sidelined for the next two to four weeks, dealing a blow to the Rangers’ defensive lineup.

Fox’s absence is a major loss for the Rangers, given his pivotal role as their top defenseman. In the team’s first 10 games, he showcased remarkable offensive prowess, contributing three goals and eight assists. Notably, he played a key role in the Rangers’ powerplay success, accounting for nine points on the man advantage and helping maintain an impressive 32.43% powerplay success rate.

The injury news comes at a challenging time for the Rangers, who have been on a winning streak, securing victories in their last six games and claiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. The team will have to find ways to compensate for Fox’s absence on both the defensive and offensive ends of the ice.

Rangers lose Adam Fox and Filip Chytil injured

The Rangers Making Moves to Address Fox’ Absence

To address the situation, the Rangers have made roster adjustments, including the recall of defenseman Connor Mackey and goaltender Louis Domingue. Additionally, forward Filip Chytil, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, has been placed on injured reserve, further testing the team’s depth.

Head coach Peter Laviolette expressed his dissatisfaction with the hit that led to Fox’s injury, emphasizing the impact of losing their star defenseman. As the Rangers regroup and adapt to the challenges ahead, they will rely on their remaining roster to maintain their momentum and continue their successful run in the league.

