Adam Fox Goes on LTIR for Rangers, Team Making Moves

The New York Rangers are facing a significant setback as defenseman Adam Fox heads to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to a lower-body injury sustained in a collision with Sebastian Aho during their recent win against the Carolina Hurricanes. According to reports by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff and Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Fox is expected to be sidelined for the next two to four weeks, dealing a blow to the Rangers’ defensive lineup.
Fox is estimate to be out for 2-4 weeks.
Fox’s absence is a major loss for the Rangers, given his pivotal role as their top defenseman. In the team’s first 10 games, he showcased remarkable offensive prowess, contributing three goals and eight assists. Notably, he played a key role in the Rangers’ powerplay success, accounting for nine points on the man advantage and helping maintain an impressive 32.43% powerplay success rate.
The injury news comes at a challenging time for the Rangers, who have been on a winning streak, securing victories in their last six games and claiming the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. The team will have to find ways to compensate for Fox’s absence on both the defensive and offensive ends of the ice.
The Rangers Making Moves to Address Fox’ Absence
To address the situation, the Rangers have made roster adjustments, including the recall of defenseman Connor Mackey and goaltender Louis Domingue. Additionally, forward Filip Chytil, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, has been placed on injured reserve, further testing the team’s depth.
Head coach Peter Laviolette expressed his dissatisfaction with the hit that led to Fox’s injury, emphasizing the impact of losing their star defenseman. As the Rangers regroup and adapt to the challenges ahead, they will rely on their remaining roster to maintain their momentum and continue their successful run in the league.
Next: Oilers Loan Broberg to AHL Amid Roster Issues and Player Struggles
More News
-
Featured/ 4 hours ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-2 Loss to the Bruins
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins by a score...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Vancouver Canucks Crush San Jose Sharks with 10-1 Victory
Canucks stun with a historic 10-1 victory; Quinn Hughes shines, leaving fans asking if...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Leafs Timothy Liljegren Out Due to Injury Amid Controversial Play
Timothy Liljegren sidelined by controversial play, sparking debates on player safety and rule enforcement...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Veteran F Phil Kessel Awaiting NHL Chance: Will Play Anywhere
Phil Kessel is still waiting for his chance to prove what he can do...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Analytics Guys Say Red Wings Can’t Keep Up Pace in 2023-24
The Detroit Red Wings have had a great start in the season. So, why...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Ex-Jets Paul Stastny Retires: Remembering a Hockey Great
Yesterday ex-Winnipeg Jets Paul Stastny retired. What made him such a good hockey player...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies player profile: bio, statistics and facts about the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Get Season’s 2nd Win: Does This Make Things Okay?
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames last night 5-2. Is this a sign...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
“Jumbo” Joe Thornton Retires After 1,700+ NHL Games
Jumbo Joe Thornton, hockey icon, retires after 1,700+ games, leaving an indelible mark on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Sadly, Fake Post About McDavid’s “End of Days” With Oilers Goes Viral
Sometimes, fake reports slip through the cracks and fans buy in. One about Connor...