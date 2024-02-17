5 Oilers Assets in the Top 50 of TSN’s Trade Bait Board

Coming in at the No. 5 spot on TSN’s most recent trade bait board, the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be prepared to move their first-round pick ahead of this season’s trade deadline. Outranked by three assets out of Calgary (Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin), Jake Guentzel in Pittsburgh is the other player who comes in ahead of the Oilers’ top pick.

But, that’s not the only asset the Oilers are rumored as prepared to move. Warren Foegele, Brett Kulak, Cody Ceci, and Philip Broberg also made the list.

Ceci Kulak Broberg Oilers

Foegele comes in at No. 31. He’s a top-nine winger who would make for a good depth option on a contending team. Alternatively, he could be used as a sweetener or cap relief piece if the Oilers need to move out money in a deal to acquire a player with salary. Someone like Jake Guentzel comes to mind. If the Oilers move their first-round pick and Foegele, along with a prospect, Edmonton could take on half of Guentzel’s salary. The money would essentially be a wash.

3 Oilers’ Defensemen Make the TSN Trade List

Brett Kulak is the highest-ranking defenseman on the list. He comes in at No. 40. Right behind him is Philip Broberg at No. 41. Ceci ranks in at No. 48. For all three players, the Oilers would be looking at moving one out to upgrade on the blue line. In Broberg’s case, he’s the sweetener teams might be looking at as part of a trade where the better player to help the Oilers win now comes to Edmonton. Broberg has a high ceiling, but his progression might not match up with the team’s window to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Ceci and Kulak are solid pieces the Oilers don’t necessarily want to move, but both have been mentioned in trades where the Oilers might be targeted a higher-end defender. Upgrading to someone like Chris Tanev would mean moving out one of the defensemen in Edmonton’s top six.

Who Is Most Likely Traded By Oilers?

TSN rightfully ranked the Oilers’ first-rounder highest on the list. It has been widely reported the Oilers are looking to make trades and potentially try to hit a home run. While Broberg has value around the league, nothing on the roster has value as the first-round pick does. Even though that pick projects to be higher in the round if the Oilers play well and go deep in the postseason, first-round picks always fetch a strong return.

The Oilers are all-in this season. Ideally, it would be nice to hold onto the pick. But, if the piece Edmonton wants is available, that’s probably what it will take to get the team’s top target.

