5 Oilers Assets in the Top 50 of TSN’s Trade Bait Board

Coming in at the No. 5 spot on TSN’s most recent trade bait board, the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be prepared to move their first-round pick ahead of this season’s trade deadline. Outranked by three assets out of Calgary (Jacob Markstrom, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin), Jake Guentzel in Pittsburgh is the other player who comes in ahead of the Oilers’ top pick.
But, that’s not the only asset the Oilers are rumored as prepared to move. Warren Foegele, Brett Kulak, Cody Ceci, and Philip Broberg also made the list.
Foegele comes in at No. 31. He’s a top-nine winger who would make for a good depth option on a contending team. Alternatively, he could be used as a sweetener or cap relief piece if the Oilers need to move out money in a deal to acquire a player with salary. Someone like Jake Guentzel comes to mind. If the Oilers move their first-round pick and Foegele, along with a prospect, Edmonton could take on half of Guentzel’s salary. The money would essentially be a wash.
3 Oilers’ Defensemen Make the TSN Trade List
Brett Kulak is the highest-ranking defenseman on the list. He comes in at No. 40. Right behind him is Philip Broberg at No. 41. Ceci ranks in at No. 48. For all three players, the Oilers would be looking at moving one out to upgrade on the blue line. In Broberg’s case, he’s the sweetener teams might be looking at as part of a trade where the better player to help the Oilers win now comes to Edmonton. Broberg has a high ceiling, but his progression might not match up with the team’s window to compete for the Stanley Cup.
Ceci and Kulak are solid pieces the Oilers don’t necessarily want to move, but both have been mentioned in trades where the Oilers might be targeted a higher-end defender. Upgrading to someone like Chris Tanev would mean moving out one of the defensemen in Edmonton’s top six.
Who Is Most Likely Traded By Oilers?
TSN rightfully ranked the Oilers’ first-rounder highest on the list. It has been widely reported the Oilers are looking to make trades and potentially try to hit a home run. While Broberg has value around the league, nothing on the roster has value as the first-round pick does. Even though that pick projects to be higher in the round if the Oilers play well and go deep in the postseason, first-round picks always fetch a strong return.
The Oilers are all-in this season. Ideally, it would be nice to hold onto the pick. But, if the piece Edmonton wants is available, that’s probably what it will take to get the team’s top target.
Next: Would You Rather: 2 Deadline Blockbuster Trade Options for Oilers
More News
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 hours ago
Blue Jackets on Boone Jenner Trade: He’s “Not Going Anywhere”
When asked about trade discussions related to Boone Jenner, the Columbus Blue Jackets have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at multiple trade deadline options but two top targets...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Should the PWHL Expect Some Big Trades Come Trade Deadline?
With the PWHL trade deadline approaching filled with different rules than the NHL should...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Trade Deadline Worry: Injured Jake Guentzel Out Up to 4 Weeks
With news Jake Guentzel will be out up to four weeks with his recent...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets Fire GM Jarmo Kekalainen
The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Phil Kessel to Join Vancouver Canucks, Likely to Sign UFA Deal
Phil Kessel is reportedly set to join the Vancouver Canucks for workouts in Abbotsford...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Why Should Connor McDavid Snapping His Stick Scare the NHL?
Connor McDavid's snapping of his stick during a matchup against the LA Kings is...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Ryan Reaves Backs Morgan Rielly Hit, Criticizes Changed NHL
Ryan Reaves is being quite vocal about Morgan Rielly's cross-check to Ridly Greig. He's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Blue Line Changes Hint Team Testing Touchy Deadline Trade
The Edmonton Oilers have been switching up their blue line pairings of late, which...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
PWHL Point System Far Exceeds The NHL ‘Loser Point’ Plan
The NHL 'Loser Point' makes for boring hockey games compared to the PWHL 3-2-1...