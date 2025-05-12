NHL News
2025-26 Season Could Be Last for Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin might be ready to play out the final years on his current contract and then retire from the NHL, according to a report.
Is Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins getting set for his unofficial retirement tour? “Word is starting to circulate that the 2025-26 season will be Malkin’s last in the NHL,” writes David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period this week. He adds, “The 38-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and the future Hall-of-Famer may hang up his skates at the conclusion of Pittsburgh’s campaign a year from now.”
If true, it will be a huge happening for the Penguins’ organization and a big loss for the NHL. At the same time, it might not come as a massive shock seeing as the team is going through a rebuild/retool and not necessarily projected to be a Stanley Cup contender before Malkin’s deal runs out and his production takes a dip.
Malkin has played in 1,213 career regular-season games, scoring 514 goals and 832 assists for 1,346 points. This season, he played in 68 games and produced one of his lowest goal-scoring campaigns of his last several relatively healthy seasons.
The three-time Stanley Cup champ is a two-time Art Ross Trophy winner, the 2007 Calder Trophy winner, the 2009 Conn Smythe winner, and the 2012 Hart winner and Ted Lindsay winner. However, he’s slowing, and it’s likely he’s not interested in playing for a team that isn’t the Penguins.
Penguins Looking to Go Younger, Malkin Likely Not Part of the Plan
Pittsburgh is looking at a youth movement, which means moving on from names like Erik Karlsson and potentially Malkin. Sidney Crosby seems to be the only player the Penguins will try to keep under most circumstances. He would have to tell the franchise he wants out, whereas other players might be on Dubas’ trade to-do list. At this point, Crosby has not indicated he’s looking to go anywhere.
Malkin holds a full no-move clause, so the most likely scenario is that he plays out the last of this contract and then retires from the NHL.
Next: Canadiens’ Insider Dives Into Crosby-to-Montreal Speculation
More News
-
NHL News/ 22 seconds ago
2025-26 Season Could Be Last for Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin
Evgeni Malkin might be ready to play out the final years on his current...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Ghost of Playoffs Past Haunting Maple Leafs Top Two Players
Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have disappeared in the playoffs again, which is an...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Canadiens’ Insider Dives Into Crosby-to-Montreal Speculation
Could Sidney Crosby see the Montreal Canadiens as a top landing spot, were he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Ken Holland Expected to Be Hired as Next GM of Kings
Reports are surfacing that Ken Holland is expected to become new GM for the...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Gavin McKenna’s Historic Streak Ends—Will It Ever Be Matched?
Gavin McKenna saw his 54-game point streak come to an end on Sunday. Is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Bad News on Calvin Pickard Injury Ahead of Game 4 for Oilers
Calvin Pickard remains out for the Edmonton Oilers, but the injury news may be...
-
Silver Lining In Stuart Skinner Starting Game 3 for Oilers
Injury news for Calvin Pickard is not good, but Stuart Skinner starting Game 3...
-
Game 3 Questions as Pickard Misses Morning Skate with Oilers
Calvin Pickard's absence from morning skate sparks speculation about his availability as the Edmonton...
-
Oilers Look to Send Game 3 Message to Golden Knights and NHL
The Edmonton Oilers have a chance to send a statement in Game 3 versus...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Lose in OT to Panthers, McCauley Slump Continues
Brad Marchand scored the overtime winner for the Panthers as they beat the Maple...