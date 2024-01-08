Canucks’ Elias Pettersson to Get Shocking Number After Nylander Deal

In a recent segment on the Donnie and Dhali Show, Rick Dhaliwal delved into the implications of William Nylander’s new deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ongoing contract negotiations with Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. While some insiders, including Elliotte Friedman, suggest that Pettersson’s decision isn’t contingent on Nylander’s deal, it is widely acknowledged that Nylander’s contract will likely influence the discussions between Pettersson and the Canucks.

In our opening segment @DonTaylor5 and @DhaliwalSports chatted about the Nylander extension, how it relates to Elias Pettersson and more.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/xn78KwHRQO — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) January 8, 2024

Dhaliwal, providing insights into the Pettersson talks, assured fans that the silence in Vancouver surrounding Pettersson talks doesn’t indicate any negativity. He emphasized the importance of timing in negotiations, expressing confidence that a deal would come together when the time is right for both parties. Noting that Pettersson is a restricted free agent (RFA) and not an unrestricted free agent (UFA), Dhaliwal highlighted the critical distinction often overlooked in discussions about his contract.

The Elias Pettersson Contract Projects to be Bigger Than Nylander’s

Anticipating a substantial figure for Pettersson, Dhaliwal argued that it could surpass Nylander’s $11.5 million per season. Citing Pettersson’s superior points-per-game and younger age, combined with his role as a center, Dhaliwal justified the expected high value. He stressed the significance of the waiting game, emphasizing Pettersson’s ability to take his time in the negotiation process.

Elias Pettersson contract vs William Nylander contract

Don Taylor raised concerns about the potential challenge for the Canucks to accept a figure that exceeds J.T. Miller’s salary by three million per season. Dhaliwal countered by underlining the role of timing and market dynamics, suggesting that the final number is as much about the player being worth it as what the market will dictate.

The waiting game and Nylander’s huge new deal adds suspense to the Canucks’ future negotiations with their star player. Fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of negotiations. They may not be imminent, but the Nylander extension offers a glimpse at what fans can expect.

