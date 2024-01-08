Canucks’ Elias Pettersson to Get Shocking Number After Nylander Deal

In a recent segment on the Donnie and Dhali Show, Rick Dhaliwal delved into the implications of William Nylander’s new deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ongoing contract negotiations with Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. While some insiders, including Elliotte Friedman, suggest that Pettersson’s decision isn’t contingent on Nylander’s deal, it is widely acknowledged that Nylander’s contract will likely influence the discussions between Pettersson and the Canucks.
Dhaliwal, providing insights into the Pettersson talks, assured fans that the silence in Vancouver surrounding Pettersson talks doesn’t indicate any negativity. He emphasized the importance of timing in negotiations, expressing confidence that a deal would come together when the time is right for both parties. Noting that Pettersson is a restricted free agent (RFA) and not an unrestricted free agent (UFA), Dhaliwal highlighted the critical distinction often overlooked in discussions about his contract.
The Elias Pettersson Contract Projects to be Bigger Than Nylander’s
Anticipating a substantial figure for Pettersson, Dhaliwal argued that it could surpass Nylander’s $11.5 million per season. Citing Pettersson’s superior points-per-game and younger age, combined with his role as a center, Dhaliwal justified the expected high value. He stressed the significance of the waiting game, emphasizing Pettersson’s ability to take his time in the negotiation process.
Don Taylor raised concerns about the potential challenge for the Canucks to accept a figure that exceeds J.T. Miller’s salary by three million per season. Dhaliwal countered by underlining the role of timing and market dynamics, suggesting that the final number is as much about the player being worth it as what the market will dictate.
The waiting game and Nylander’s huge new deal adds suspense to the Canucks’ future negotiations with their star player. Fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of negotiations. They may not be imminent, but the Nylander extension offers a glimpse at what fans can expect.
Next: Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 50 mins ago
Insider Has Painful Prediction About Campbell’s Future with Oilers
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun looked at the Edmonton Oilers season, talked a possible Jack...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 20 hours ago
Red Wings Rumor About Patrick Kane Trade Debunked… For Now
One theory argues that Detroit and Patrick Kane have discussed a possible trade. Is...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Martin Jones Shines Again, Maple Leafs Sweep West Coast Road Trip
Martin Jones continues to shine for the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up another win...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Offers Huge Update on Nylander Deal with Maple Leafs
Elliotte Friedman offered a huge update and is reporting that William Nylander's extension could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make Tough Choice with a Now-Healthy Sam Gagner
The Edmonton Oilers are making an intriguing, but logical choice with a healthy Sam...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
LA Kings Goalie Pheonix Copley Out for Season After ACL Surgery
The Los Angeles Kings announced that goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the remainder of...
-
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Red Wings contemplate their playoff push or sell strategy; Yzerman's options...
-
Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs
Family dynamics, specifically Michael Nylander's involvement are slowing William Nylander negotiations with the Maple...
-
Canucks’ Coach at Breaking Point with Kuzmenko Amid Trade Talk
Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Rich Tocchet is at a breaking point with forward Andrei...