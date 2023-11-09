3 Takeaways from Senators 6-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

In a game that the Ottawa Senators desperately needed to win, they did. In doing so, they beat a defensively flawed Toronto Maple Leafs team by a score of 6-3. Although the win won’t silence the Senators’ doubters, it will make them quieter for a moment.

A Brief Senators Game Review

In the game, the Mathieu Joseph-Tim Stutzle-Claude Giroux line emerged as the biggest reason for the win. They combined for 10 points. Joonas Korpisalo made crucial saves; and, coach Smith rode the strong play of Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson on the defensive side.

Jakob Chychrun of the Ottawa Senators

All that said, the deciding moments were three goals in three minutes in the third period. The Senators took advantage of Maple Leafs’ errors to put together a dominant three-minute stretch in the third period to seal the deal.

Earlier in the week, Coach Smith had tried to put a positive spin on the team’s issues by working individually on strategy and emphasizing working on the details. For this one game at least, the two days of practice made a difference on the ice. The Senators put together a solid 60-minute work effort, battling for loose pucks, defending cohesively, and supporting breakouts.

It worked.

Takeaway One: The Senators Got a Much-Needed Win

The Senators delivered a solid response to their fans’ recent criticism and put up enough of a performance against the Maple Leafs to gain the win. As noted, the team was led by the Joseph-Stutzle-Giroux line. They showcased a determination that brought home the win. The victory gives the Senators a small break from the chaos that surrounded them over the past few weeks.

Tim Stutzle of the Ottawa Senators

As part of that chaos, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk had expressed frustration with fans and media. Giroux led his team by example on the ice. Putting up two goals and an assist, he played a pivotal role in the Senators’ sound play. After the game, his post-game remarks shared a sense of relief and focused on the team’s ability to overcome adversity.

Takeaway Two: The Senators Made the Details Work to be the Difference

If the phrase, “the details make the difference” is true, the Senators’ emphasis on working on the structure worked. After an intensive practice that focused exactly on the “details,” the team came out showcasing a commitment to two details – structure and effort. It wasn’t a perfect game, the team outsmarted their opponents and outworked them.

There was a correlation between the team’s goals and the team’s execution.

Takeaway Three: Mathieu Joseph Played Well

Mathieu Joseph’s performance this season has proven that not trading him was a wise decision. With a three-assist night and a plus-3 rating, he continued to impress and contribute to the top line’s success. Last night’s performance adds to Joseph’s impressive start to the season. He now has a point-per-game pace with three goals and eight assists.

This quality play reminds fans of Joseph’s standout rookie campaign in 2018-19 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. During that season he showed his ability to impact the game with limited ice time. He’s reprising that season, plus.

