Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios

The Senators took home a big win on Wednesday night. A 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the hope is that the scoring outburst is just the start of good things to come, especially considering all that the organization has been though over the past two weeks.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet writes that the team being in the news has taken a toll on the roster. So much so, players have relayed to new general manager Steve Staios, that if he’s going to do anything as his first real act as GM, it’s to quiet the noise.

Friedman writes: “One of the things I heard from an Ottawa player is that they told new ownership/management “there’s been too much chaos” around the Senators, and what they considered most important was a calmer, less-crazy environment.” He adds, “So, when president of hockey operations and interim GM Steve Staios said last week the “first priority is to install stability and confidence in the group,” I believe he’s very serious about it, and that’s where it comes from.”

Steve Staios Senators hired press conference

That Pierre Dorion is now gone, that the failed Evgenii Dadonov trade news is in the rearview mirror, and that Shane Pinto’s investigation is over and he’ll eventually be back is all helpful for a team that simply needs to focus on hockey. Not winning became a problem, especially with a tired and frustrated fan base. They were starting to take it out on the players and the coach.

Staios and Players Believe in Coach DJ Smith

Friedman noted, “Whatever you think about Brady Tkachuk’s defence of coach D.J. Smith, one thing is true: after a passionate outburst, you have to walk the walk. They could have fallen apart several times in their 6-3 win over Toronto, but scored three in a row late to win it.” Staios met with the players on Monday morning and relayed that he was confident in Smith’s ability to coach the team. His intention is not to make a move that causes further instability. For that reason, the GM search will not be a rush job. Staios will take as much time as he needs to slowly and as quietly as possible, bring in a new manager.

Friedman noted Staios wants his players to speak honestly to each other about what was good, and what needed to be better. He believes that is critical to success.

