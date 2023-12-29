What Moves Are Maple Leafs Making for Blue Jackets Game?

Tonight, as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to meet the Columbus Blue Jackets, several roster moves were made. In this post, I’ll share what these are.

Roster Move One: Maple Leafs Get Mark Giordano Back vs Blue Jackets

Mark Giordano is set to return to the lineup for the Maple Leafs tonight in Columbus. The defenseman has been sidelined with a broken finger injury since November 28. However, he participated in practice on Thursday alongside Timothy Liljegren on the third pairing. He’s ready and anxious to play again.

Giordano has put up a goal and four assists in 20 games this season. However, while he has missed the last 12 contests, it might be a blessing. Last season, during the playoffs, he was visibly tired and less effective than during the regular season. A rest isn’t so bad for this aging warrior. Tonight, his comeback is anticipated to bolster the Maple Leafs’ defensive lineup.

Roster Move Two: Simon Benoit Might Become a Healthy Scratch

Simon Benoit might find himself a healthy scratch tonight against Columbus with Giordano returning. Despite not registering a single point in 18 games, Benoit has been effective in handling third-pairing minutes. He’s been a pleasant surprise for the team in how effective he’s been.

Throughout his stretch of games, Benoit has accumulated 52 hits and 32 blocked shots. There was a lot of grumbling when Benoit was signed during the offseason. However, he gave the team some defensive depth that they needed. He also brings a measure of physicality to the team, which was just what the doctor ordered for the Maple Leafs.

Roster Move Three: Pontus Holmberg Has Been Recalled from the AHL Toronto Marlies

Yesterday, Pontus Holmberg was recalled from the AHL Toronto Marlies by the Maple Leafs. Throughout the season, Holmberg has moved regularly between the Maple Leafs and Marlies. In his time in the NHL, he’s put up one assist in eight games. In the AHL, he’s demonstrated scoring prowess with six goals and four assists (for 10 points) in 11 games.

While Holmberg might not be a scoring machine, he does bring good defense and his 200-foot game is something the Maple Leafs coaching staff trusts. He’s not going to make huge gaffs or take needless penalties.

Roster Move Four: Conor Timmins Will Be Sitting Again

Conor Timmins has been a healthy scratch in the last two games for the Maple Leafs. The return of Timothy Liljegren has led to a reconfiguration of the blue line. As a result, the offensively-minded Timmins, who is seen to come with defensive limitations, has become the odd man out.

Because he is more of an offensive-oriented player, he’ll likely find chances to enter the lineup as the seventh man or if any of the power-play specialists are sidelined. Until then, Timmins might not find himself in the active lineup.

