NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 29: Pre-NHL 2023 Draft Trade Rumors

On this episode of NHL Trade Talk the Podcast, Brooke and Jim are back to start Season 2 after a bit of a break. The 2023 NHL Draft is right around the corner, as is free agency and we’ll talk about a handful of trades that already went down as well as trades that are rumored to take place over the next 48-72 hours.

Among them:

Taylor Hall trade

Dubois talk

Flyers trade buzz

Torey Krug saying no

Would you trade Matthews or Nylander?

Hall was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks as a salary cap dump. What else do the Boston Bruins have up their sleeves and is this a good trade for Chicago, who is expected to draft Connor Bedard and could use some scoring help?

Meanwhile, it’s down to a two-horse race for Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Los Angeles Kings and Montreal Canadiens are both still rumored to be in on the player, it might just be a matter of who steps up with the bigger offer.

Will Torey Krug ultimately waive his no-trade clause to go somewhere now that it seems like the St. Louis Blues are trying to move on? Can the Flyers convince him to come over or is the rumored trade involving Kevin Hayes all but dead?

Finally, what’s the latest on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames? Elias Lindholm has been made a huge offer by Calgary, but will he sign? What about Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who the Maple Leafs might want to make a decision on before July 1?