Frank Seravalli may not necessarily be going out on a limb in saying it, but the NHL insider noted that “There is a more or less ZERO chance that both GM and Coach are back next season.” Saying he’s not sure which goes, Seravalli noted that to his knowledge, of all the trainers, equipment staff, coaches, and managers, only Darryl Sutter has a contract for next season. And, he certainly isn’t safe if the organization chooses to make a change.

The Flames are shocked that they did not make the playoffs this season. Losing in a shootout on Monday night, their 2022-23 campaign came to an end and it was a tumultuous year, with disappointments at every turn. Newly-acquired players like Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar struggled, players who took big steps forward last season took bigger steps back this season, and, at times, Jacob Markstrom looked nothing like an elite netminder. All of that was overshadowed by rumored issues between coach and players with many suggesting Sutter had lost the room and his old-school style landed on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, there are also questions about Brad Treliving’s future with the team as the GM isn’t signed to a deal for next season and Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted he’s not sure Treliving will be given another shot to sign a new deal. His contract expires on June 30, 2023, and when ownership approached him in 2022 about an extension, for some reason, it didn’t get done. Now, after missing the playoffs, it’s anyone’s guess if the owners want him back or if they were to ask if Treliving would even want to return.

After nine seasons with the Flames, LeBrun says Treliving will decompress and take some time to consider his options. He may want to move on and look at other opportunities. Considering the trades he pulled off when Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau both bolted from the organization, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some teams believe it wasn’t his fault that things didn’t work out this year.

The timing might be right for the Flames to move on. They have a number of players with only a year left on their respective deals and perhaps a fresh face should be the person to decide which direction this clearly stunned franchise should go.

