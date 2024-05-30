Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they’ve parted ways with Assistant Coach Mike Yeo. GM Patrick Allvin states that it was a mutual agreement between the two parties.
Yeo spent the last two seasons in Vancouver after he was hired in 2022 to join Bruce Boudreau’s coaching staff. Prior to his time with the Canucks, Yeo coached for various NHL clubs including being an Assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers and was a Head Coach for the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. He was a Stanley Cup Champion with the Penguins in 2009.
It’s been reported by Sportsnet’s Satiar Shah that Yeo was offered a contract extension to stay in Vancouver, but he rejected the offer to explore other opportunities. Yeo’s departure was a surprise given that he was mainly in charge of the team’s penalty kill, which greatly improved this season. The Canucks’ penalty kill jumped from dead last to 17th in the entire league. Yeo’s work therefore contributed towards solving major struggles that were present not too long ago. Their penalty kill strengths also proved crucial in Vancouver’s victory versus the Nashville Predators in the first round.
Yeo’s efforts were also solid against the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated them in seven games during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite their elimination, there was clear optimism towards the Canucks with major improvements being showcased.
Yeo Likely to Find Work Quickly
Yeo likely doesn’t stay unemployed for too long as his experienced NHL resume makes him an appealing candidate for a coaching staff position. The Canucks on the other hand, need to fill the void that Yeo left. Questions will be raised on whether aspects such as the penalty kill can maintain it’s strengths come next season, or will the struggles return.
