Zach Hyman Playoff Hat-Trick Just The Tip of What’s Next

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers made waves on Monday night, securing his first NHL Playoff hat trick in a stunning opening night win over the Los Angeles Kings. Hyman wasn’t the only player to have a big night, but his three goals were notable considering it’s the first time he’s scored a playoff hatty and he essentially proved his 54 goals in the regular season were no fluke.

After tallying impressive regular-season numbers in his first three years with the team, scoring 27, 36, and 54 goals respectively, Hyman’s postseason performance solidified his status as one of the team’s greatest free-agent signings to date. He’s been a force since his arrival in Edmonton and what he’s doing this season has taken things to an entirely different level.

Zach Hyman wasn’t selected for the 2024 All-Star Game

In Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings, Hyman’s hat trick stole the spotlight, earning him praise from even the odd Leafs fan who has made a habit of not giving Hyman credit. His contributions, coupled with Connor McDavid‘s five assists, propelled the Oilers to a commanding 7-4 victory at Rogers Place, granting them a 1-0 series lead. That game, while only one game so far, was a statement game for Hyman.

His journey to playoff success hasn’t gone unnoticed. With 17 goals and 14 assists in just 29 playoff games as an Oiler, he’s proven himself as a crucial asset in postseason matchups. His relentless work ethic and commitment to the team’s success have endeared him to fans, earning him accolades as one of the best free-agent signings in Oilers history.

Hyman Is The Hardworking Heartbeat of the Oilers

Reflecting on his performance, Hyman emphasized the importance of hard work, noting, “The foundation of everything I do is through hard work.” His dedication to excellence on the ice has not only elevated his own game but has also inspired his teammates and garnered admiration from Oilers Nation.

As the Oilers gear up for Game 2 against the Kings, all eyes will be on Hyman as he aims to continue his playoff heroics. He’s poised to make a lasting impact on the series even if his pace is nearly impossible to maintain. He’s already arguably the best free-agent signing in Oilers history. How much farther can he take things and what will his legacy be by the time he’s done this current playoff run?

