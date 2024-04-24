Zach Hyman Playoff Hat-Trick Just The Tip of What’s Next

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers made waves on Monday night, securing his first NHL Playoff hat trick in a stunning opening night win over the Los Angeles Kings. Hyman wasn’t the only player to have a big night, but his three goals were notable considering it’s the first time he’s scored a playoff hatty and he essentially proved his 54 goals in the regular season were no fluke.
After tallying impressive regular-season numbers in his first three years with the team, scoring 27, 36, and 54 goals respectively, Hyman’s postseason performance solidified his status as one of the team’s greatest free-agent signings to date. He’s been a force since his arrival in Edmonton and what he’s doing this season has taken things to an entirely different level.
In Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings, Hyman’s hat trick stole the spotlight, earning him praise from even the odd Leafs fan who has made a habit of not giving Hyman credit. His contributions, coupled with Connor McDavid‘s five assists, propelled the Oilers to a commanding 7-4 victory at Rogers Place, granting them a 1-0 series lead. That game, while only one game so far, was a statement game for Hyman.
His journey to playoff success hasn’t gone unnoticed. With 17 goals and 14 assists in just 29 playoff games as an Oiler, he’s proven himself as a crucial asset in postseason matchups. His relentless work ethic and commitment to the team’s success have endeared him to fans, earning him accolades as one of the best free-agent signings in Oilers history.
Hyman Is The Hardworking Heartbeat of the Oilers
Reflecting on his performance, Hyman emphasized the importance of hard work, noting, “The foundation of everything I do is through hard work.” His dedication to excellence on the ice has not only elevated his own game but has also inspired his teammates and garnered admiration from Oilers Nation.
As the Oilers gear up for Game 2 against the Kings, all eyes will be on Hyman as he aims to continue his playoff heroics. He’s poised to make a lasting impact on the series even if his pace is nearly impossible to maintain. He’s already arguably the best free-agent signing in Oilers history. How much farther can he take things and what will his legacy be by the time he’s done this current playoff run?
Next: Oilers’ Journalist Accuses Evander Kane of Unnecessary Drama
More News
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 hours ago
Patrick Kane Sends Note to Red Wings Fans Hinting at Future
Patrick Kane sent a note to Detroit Red Wings fans on Wednesday, which might...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Insider Says Maple Leafs Refuting Nasty William Nylander Rumor
Elliotte Friedman was asked about a wild rumor explaining William Nylander out of the...
-
Florida Panthers/ 17 hours ago
Sergei Bobrovsky Makes Possible Save of 2023-24 NHL Playoffs
Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made what might go down as the save of the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
34-Year-Old Jakub Voracek Announces Retirement From The NHL
34-year-old Jakub Voracek has announced his retirement from the NHL. He had an amazing...
-
Hyman Scores 3, McDavid 5 Assists as Oilers Beat Kings 7-4 in Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers opened their best-of-seven series with the Kings by winning Game 1...
-
Kris Knoblauch Ramped Up for First Oilers Playoff Coaching Run
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch makes NHL playoff debut after almost 9 years...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Lindy Ruff Hired Again by the Buffalo Sabres as Head Coach
Lindy Ruff is back with the Buffalo Sabres. The organization has hired the former...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flames Reporter Predicts Big On-Ice Reunion Next Season
One reporter for the Calgary Flames suggests he's hearing that a big on-ice reunion...
-
Oilers and Evander Kane Seemingly Blow a Huge LTIR Opportunity
News of Evander Kane's LTIR injury have stirred up debate as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Battle Of Florida: Panthers Take Game 1, Win 3-2 Over Lightning
The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Tampa Bay...