Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Confirm Woll’s Absence, Timeline Update
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll takes a personal leave of absence. Discover the details on the Woll Leafs timeline now.
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will be taking a personal leave of absence, the team confirmed Tuesday, citing a private family matter as the reason he’ll be away. As for how long the goaltender will be gone, that much is unclear.
GM Brad Treliving stressed that it is not related to an injury or any kind of substance abuse. “It’s a private matter at this point, and Joe and us intend to keep it that way for him,” he said. Head coach Craig Berube added, “It’s obviously a tough situation for him. We miss him, and we’re all here to support him as best we can.”
This is unfortunate news for the team, and while the hope is that this isn’t a long-term issue, there is currently no set timeline for Woll’s return. Treliving confirmed he will rejoin the team eventually, but how long that will take remains uncertain.
Close friend and teammate Matthew Knies added, “We’re all here for him and feel for him, and we’re just gonna try our best to support him and give him space.”
So What Will the Maple Leafs Do While Woll Is Out?
Woll’s absence leaves the Leafs with some interesting decisions. Anthony Stolarz, who is actively in a back-and-forth with the team over a new contract, will serve as the Leafs’ starting goaltender. Dennis Hildeby is backing him up.
Extension talks with Stolarz are ongoing, and the hurdle seems to be that he’s shown signs he can be a starter, but has never played enough games in any given season for the Leafs to know that with certainty. He’s got an incredible save percentage in limited action, but hasn’t played more than 34 games in a single NHL season. Stolarz has expressed a desire to finalize his deal before the season opener to avoid distractions. Woll’s absence might put some additional pressure on getting a Stolarz deal done.
Next: Young Prospect Turning Heads at Maple Leafs Camp
