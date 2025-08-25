Without Marner, Toronto’s Young Winger Is Ready to Shine

With Mitch Marner now gone and part of the Vegas Golden Knights, an opportunity in Toronto is about to present itself. The Leafs are hoping one of their new acquisitions steps up and plays a significant offensive role on the team, but the reality is, their own home-grown forward might be the answer to their questions about point production.

Leaving with Marner is his 100-point season. Finding someone who can get close will be a challenge, but Matthew Knies stands the best chance. The 22-year-old winger coming off a breakout season.

Knies set a career-high with 58 points in 78 games last season. He played with both Auston Matthews and Marner, on the top line. He score skate, score, hit and create meaningful chaos, which is exactly what the Leafs need. His aggressive, net-driving style and willingness to attack high-danger areas make him best suited for an offensive explosion.

It will difficult to ask While William Nylander to do more than he’s already doing. He’s a proven offensive star and even with greater opportunity, there’s only so much higher his ceiling can go. However, Knies arguably hasn’t scraped the surface of what he’s capable of. Head coach Craig Berube will have little choice but to call upon the forward is critical situations and it will be to Knies to answer.

He will also be the primary partner with Matthews, who will need to prove he’s more than the byproduct of playing with Marner. If Knies can tee up Matthews, and capitalize on rebounds created by what is expected to be an increase in shots, Knies could easily pot 35-40 goals if healthy all season.

For Knies, 65–70 points should be seen as baseline. He needs to start this season proving he’s a lock on the top line, then establish himself as one of the franchise’s most valuable young players. The team invested in him to the tune of $46.5 million. He needs to outplay that contract in every way imaginable.

Knies is viewed as a possible fit for Team USA’s upcoming Olympic roster if they aim for gold and that too will have him motivated to show he’s got another gear. If he wants to make that team, a point-per-game season is likely a minimum requirement, especially if he’s competing with people like Jack Hughes.

