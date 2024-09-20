Jake McCabe Has Good News on Extension Talks with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe has confirmed that he and the team have begun talks about a contract extension. Entering the final year of his current deal, McCabe expressed his desire to stay in Toronto, stating, “I love it here.”

Luke Fox and David Pagnotta both report that the 30-year-old is open to negotiating throughout the season and will leave the details to his agent, but the interest from both sides in getting a deal done is clear.

McCabe is a stylistic match for the Maple Leafs and his play to date has made him a key part of the Leafs’ defensive corps. Many would argue he’s outplayed the value of his current contract so to expect that he’ll get a raise is logical. Last season, McCabe recorded career-highs with eight goals and 28 points in 73 games. He also added one goal in seven playoff games, as the Maple Leafs faced off against the Boston Bruins.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, McCabe was paired primarily with Simon Benoit, but he’s getting early looks in camp with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This likely isn’t because the Leafs thought the pairing of Benoit and McCabe was poor — they controlled 54.1 percent of the expected goals at 5-on-5, along with a plus-five goal differential over 522 minutes of ice time — but with a new coach in Craig Berube and new defensemen throughout the lineup, new pairings will be tried out early.

McCabe’s physicality and steady presence are what the Leafs like best about his game. He is exactly what Craig Berube and general manager Brad Treliving value. Not only that, but he’s reliable and durable, versatile, and open to any role.

He’s currently making $2 million, so a 100% increase on his salary would not be shocking. What he’s asking for isn’t known at this time. And, how willing the Leafs are to go to a certain salary isn’t known either. The fact talks are already underway means the two sides are eager to do something, so the hope is this doesn’t take too long to iron out.

