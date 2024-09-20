Jake McCabe Has Good News on Extension Talks with Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe has confirmed that he and the team have begun talks about a contract extension. Entering the final year of his current deal, McCabe expressed his desire to stay in Toronto, stating, “I love it here.”
Luke Fox and David Pagnotta both report that the 30-year-old is open to negotiating throughout the season and will leave the details to his agent, but the interest from both sides in getting a deal done is clear.
McCabe is a stylistic match for the Maple Leafs and his play to date has made him a key part of the Leafs’ defensive corps. Many would argue he’s outplayed the value of his current contract so to expect that he’ll get a raise is logical. Last season, McCabe recorded career-highs with eight goals and 28 points in 73 games. He also added one goal in seven playoff games, as the Maple Leafs faced off against the Boston Bruins.
Throughout the 2023-24 season, McCabe was paired primarily with Simon Benoit, but he’s getting early looks in camp with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This likely isn’t because the Leafs thought the pairing of Benoit and McCabe was poor — they controlled 54.1 percent of the expected goals at 5-on-5, along with a plus-five goal differential over 522 minutes of ice time — but with a new coach in Craig Berube and new defensemen throughout the lineup, new pairings will be tried out early.
McCabe’s physicality and steady presence are what the Leafs like best about his game. He is exactly what Craig Berube and general manager Brad Treliving value. Not only that, but he’s reliable and durable, versatile, and open to any role.
He’s currently making $2 million, so a 100% increase on his salary would not be shocking. What he’s asking for isn’t known at this time. And, how willing the Leafs are to go to a certain salary isn’t known either. The fact talks are already underway means the two sides are eager to do something, so the hope is this doesn’t take too long to iron out.
Next: Trouba Hints at Imminent Trades and Roster Shakeup for Rangers
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Utah Hockey Club Signing Dylan Guenther to 8-Year Extension
The Utah Hockey Club is nearing a long-term deal with 21-year-old forward Dylan Guenther,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Face Timing Dilemma Over Top-4 Defenseman Trade
With a potential hole on the right side of the Oilers blue line, how...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Did Nylander Take Jab at Playing Center for Ex-Maple Leafs Coach?
A recent article seemed to claim that William Nylander blamed Sheldon Keefe for not...
-
Boston Bruins/ 6 hours ago
Trusted Insider Says Swayman Trade Talks from Bruins Surfacing
Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast trade talks have started to surface...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Vasily Podkolzin: Oilers’ Sleeper Success Story This Season?
Vasily Podkolzin enters the 2024-25 season as a complete wild card for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Updates Status of “Unique” Injury
Thatcher Demko provided an update on his recovery from a rare lower-body muscle injury...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid Set for Milestone Season as Oilers Chase Stanley Cup
Connor McDavid could have a career-defining 2024-25 season, with a Stanley Cup run, Team...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mitch Marner and Maple Leafs Make Bold Contract Talks Decision
Mitch Marner made it clear he won't be publicly discussing his contract status, even...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Robin Lehner in Trouble for Skipping Golden Knights Medical Exam
Robin Lehner's future with the Vegas Golden Knights is uncertain after he missed a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers “Can Do Way Better” Than Theorized Trade for Defenseman
One Edmonton Oilers source threw out an idea for a trade between the Oilers...
Brian
September 20, 2024 at 12:34 pm
McCabe is actually making $4M Chicago has retained half of his salary and Leafs are paying $2M.