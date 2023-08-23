William Nylander Addresses Contract Situation Amidst Speculation

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman engaged, alongside co-host Jeff Marek, in an interview with Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward William Nylander, shedding light on the player’s perspective regarding his ongoing contract discussions. The interview, a segment of the “32 Thoughts” podcast, yielded insights into Nylander’s relaxed stance despite the mounting speculations surrounding his contract status. Friedman described Nylander as the “most relaxed man in hockey”, suggesting he was cool as can be despite the fact almost every fan of the Maple Leafs wants to know what’s going on with his next deal.

The most relaxed man in hockey. “Lots of time” to sort out his contract, says there’s nowhere else he wants to be than Toronto. Doesn’t see why everyone is spending so much time discussing it. pic.twitter.com/V7RBYNNwxM — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 23, 2023

Last season showcased Nylander’s prowess, with him achieving a career-high 40 goals and 47 assists in 82 games for the Maple Leafs. His current contract bears an annual salary cap hit slightly below $7 million. As the contract saga unfolds, Nylander’s relaxed demeanor in the face of intense speculation offers a unique perspective on a situation that continues to captivate the hockey world.

Related: NHL Analyst Proposes Maple Leafs Trade William Nylander to Ducks

Friedman took to Twitter to share his findings, portraying Nylander as the calm in the storm that is the player’s potential future. Nylander, speaking candidly, conveyed that he believes there is ample time to navigate the contract negotiations. Firm in his commitment to the team, he expressed a strong desire to remain in Toronto, stating unequivocally that there is nowhere else he would rather be. He expressed that he is puzzled at the intensity of discussions surrounding his contract situation.

But, one quick look at his situation and it’s easy to see why analysts and fans are preoccupied with the outcome of his negotiations. The forward’s current contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, and the window for negotiating an extension has been open since July 1. Reports have surfaced about a notable gap between Nylander’s contract expectations and the club’s position. Various speculations have arisen, ranging from allowing Nylander to play out the final season before broaching a new deal to potential trade scenarios before the season commences.

Nylander Wanting to Stay and Being Willing To Aren’t Exactly the Same Thing

Nylander may say that he doesn’t want to leave Toronto, and while that could be true, reports circulating within the hockey community indicate that Nylander’s contract demands hover around the $10 million mark per season. He has to know that this isn’t something the team can easily accommodate.

This factor has sparked fervent discussion among analysts and insiders, who scrutinize the financial implications for the team should they cave to such a demand. This level of salary commitment would raise questions about the team’s ability to retain other key players. And, if they don’t meet him at his ask, many believe he will leave, even if his desire is to stay.

Next: Five Reasons Easton Cowan Could Be a Future Maple Leafs’ Star