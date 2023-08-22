Five Reasons Easton Cowan Could Be a Future Maple Leafs’ Star

In the world of NHL hockey, young prospects often are key to a team’s future success. That might be especially true of Easton Cowan, this year’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round selection. Cowan was selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Cowan might not be the biggest player on the ice, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the potential to become a great hockey player in Toronto. In this post, I’ll share five reasons why my research suggests Cowan could be a future star with the Maple Leafs.

Reason One: Cowan Has Explosive Growth and Potential

Cowan’s journey through the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has shown his remarkable growth as a player. From only playing seven games in his first season, this season he put up 53 points (scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists) in 68 games. It was during the playoffs, however, that his skills (or perhaps his determination) shone through. He totaled 21 points in 20 games.

The newest member of Leafs Nation: Easton Cowan 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SZFdhmiXdm — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 29, 2023

This kind of growth and ability to play when it counts (the postseason) underscores Cowan’s potential. He sure caught the eye of Maple Leafs’ scouts.

Reason Two: Cowan Has Tenacity and Determination

Despite his youth, Cowan’s playing style demonstrates the level of tenacity and determination essential for NHL success. He’s willing to battle for pucks, drive to the net, and confidently compete in high-pressure playoff games. These qualities are often the strengths of great players. If so, his play thus far bodes well for his future in the league.

Reason Three: Cowan Has the Organization’s Confidence

It’s interesting that not only did the Maple Leafs draft him higher than he was thought to go, but they also doubled down and wasted no time showing their confidence in him. Recently, they signed Cowan to an entry-level contract (ELC).

This move clearly shows that the organization sees him as a key piece of their future. These contracts are not just formalities. More than that, they show their belief in Cowan’s abilities and his potential to make a significant impact.

Reason Four: Cowan Will Be Developed Using a Patient Approach

It bodes well that the Maple Leafs are not going to rush him into the NHL. Instead, the organization has a clear plan for Cowan’s development. And, it’s the path of patience.

Cowan will return to the London Knights. There he’ll have the chance to dominate and refine his skills at his own pace. This slow and steady approach is pragmatic, considering his age and the current roster dynamics.

Reason Five: Cowan Will Play in a Supportive Environment

Cowan is entering an environment that’s dedicated to building his talent. The Maple Leafs’ scouting team, coaching staff, and player development personnel will closely monitor his progress. This supportive system will help Cowan mature as a player and as a professional.

Maple Leafs 1st round selections from the London Knights



Darryl Sittler (#8, 1970)

Nazem Kadri (#7, 2009)

Mitch Marner (#4, 2015)

Easton Cowan (#28, 2023) pic.twitter.com/8y1eegpk5h — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 29, 2023

The Bottom Line

As the 2023-24 season approaches, Cowan is sitting well. He’s been drafted by a team he loves; he’ll return to junior hockey with the London Knights; and, he’ll have a comfortable path to follow – no rush at all – as he begins his journey hopefully to the NHL.

Cowan’s determination, growth, and potential could help him achieve NHL greatness – someday. It might take a couple of seasons, but the Maple Leafs are ready to do the job well and nurture his journey.

Good luck to the just-turned-18-year-old.

