Five Reasons Easton Cowan Could Be a Future Maple Leafs’ Star

In the world of NHL hockey, young prospects often are key to a team’s future success. That might be especially true of Easton Cowan, this year’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round selection. Cowan was selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Cowan might not be the biggest player on the ice, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the potential to become a great hockey player in Toronto. In this post, I’ll share five reasons why my research suggests Cowan could be a future star with the Maple Leafs.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Success Hinges on Matthews This Season
Reason One: Cowan Has Explosive Growth and Potential
Cowan’s journey through the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has shown his remarkable growth as a player. From only playing seven games in his first season, this season he put up 53 points (scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists) in 68 games. It was during the playoffs, however, that his skills (or perhaps his determination) shone through. He totaled 21 points in 20 games.
This kind of growth and ability to play when it counts (the postseason) underscores Cowan’s potential. He sure caught the eye of Maple Leafs’ scouts.
Reason Two: Cowan Has Tenacity and Determination
Despite his youth, Cowan’s playing style demonstrates the level of tenacity and determination essential for NHL success. He’s willing to battle for pucks, drive to the net, and confidently compete in high-pressure playoff games. These qualities are often the strengths of great players. If so, his play thus far bodes well for his future in the league.
Reason Three: Cowan Has the Organization’s Confidence
It’s interesting that not only did the Maple Leafs draft him higher than he was thought to go, but they also doubled down and wasted no time showing their confidence in him. Recently, they signed Cowan to an entry-level contract (ELC).
This move clearly shows that the organization sees him as a key piece of their future. These contracts are not just formalities. More than that, they show their belief in Cowan’s abilities and his potential to make a significant impact.
Related: Maple Leafs Marner & Kampf: Keys to a Great Penalty Kill
Reason Four: Cowan Will Be Developed Using a Patient Approach
It bodes well that the Maple Leafs are not going to rush him into the NHL. Instead, the organization has a clear plan for Cowan’s development. And, it’s the path of patience.
Cowan will return to the London Knights. There he’ll have the chance to dominate and refine his skills at his own pace. This slow and steady approach is pragmatic, considering his age and the current roster dynamics.
Reason Five: Cowan Will Play in a Supportive Environment
Cowan is entering an environment that’s dedicated to building his talent. The Maple Leafs’ scouting team, coaching staff, and player development personnel will closely monitor his progress. This supportive system will help Cowan mature as a player and as a professional.
The Bottom Line
As the 2023-24 season approaches, Cowan is sitting well. He’s been drafted by a team he loves; he’ll return to junior hockey with the London Knights; and, he’ll have a comfortable path to follow – no rush at all – as he begins his journey hopefully to the NHL.
Cowan’s determination, growth, and potential could help him achieve NHL greatness – someday. It might take a couple of seasons, but the Maple Leafs are ready to do the job well and nurture his journey.
Good luck to the just-turned-18-year-old.
Related: Maple Leafs Matthews Better Than McDavid in One Area: Defence
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Sheldon Souray Blasts Oilers’ Ownership in Revealing Interview
Sheldon Souray was not kind when describing how the Edmonton Oilers handled his serious...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins Explore Center Options: Add Jonathan Toews as Possible Fit
Boston Bruins looking at center possibilities, and Jonathan Toews might be among them, depending...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Five Reasons the Maple Leafs Have a Shot at the Stanley Cup
Every season the same. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a strong regular-season team but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane Coming to Oilers Mid-Season Talks Picking Up Steam
Speculation grows as Patrick Kane's potential move to the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24...
-
Featured/ 5 days ago
Oilers Power Play Threat Will Unleash a Potent 2nd Unit in 2023/24
The Edmonton Oilers have the most dangerous first-unit power play group in the NHL's...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 days ago
Canadiens Open to Goalie Trade Talks, Leveraging Carey Price LTIR
The Montreal Canadiens consider goaltending trades. Carey Price's LTIR strategy for flexibility explored. Promising...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard's contract extension seems imminent as negotiations edge closer, hinting at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 days ago
Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings
The Montreal Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Jets Trying to Keep Hellebuyck with Big-Money, Short-Term Deal
Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...