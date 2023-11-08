Wild Trade Calen Addison to Sharks for 5th-Round Draft Pick

The Minnesota Wild are reportedly trading Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks, as first reported by Kevin Weekes. As part of the deal, the Wild will be acquiring a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft, according to a report by Michael Russo of The Athletic. The 23-year-old has five assists in 12 games this season.
Addison, currently a restricted free agent with arbitration rights upon the expiration of his current contract, holds a qualifying offer of $866,250. Notably, he remains three years away from unrestricted free agency, adding to his value in the trade market.
Addison, the new acquisition for San Jose, is recognized as an offensive defenseman, demonstrating inconsistent flashes of skill in the offensive zone. However, he has struggled with consistency and some argue that he lost the trust of his coaches, limiting his playing time to sheltered depth minutes. The Sharks’ decision to bring Addison on board showcases their belief in his potential and their willingness to provide him with the opportunity to thrive in their system.
This trade signifies a strategic move for both teams, with Minnesota securing future assets in the form of a draft pick while San Jose aims to bolster their defensive lineup with Addison’s offensive capabilities. The Sharks picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, and Addison could help with some of the struggles. He’ll get plenty of playing time.
Is There More Going on For the Wild?
Michael Russo writes in his column about the trade:
“It sure feels like something else could be up because even with Jared Spurgeon soon coming off long-term injured reserve, the Wild’s depth on the blue line just took a hit with Alex Goligoski also on LTIR with an ankle injury. This, for now, keeps Dakota Mermis in the NHL but it still feels like this could be the precursor for another trade soon.”
