Wild Sign Forward Jujhar Khaira to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Minnesota Wild have bolstered their roster by signing forward Jujhar Khaira to a one-year, two-way contract, a move that brings experienced depth to the team. The announcement was made by the organization following initial reports from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman.
Khaira’s contract details for the upcoming season are as follows: a one-year, two-way agreement with an NHL salary of $775,000 and a minor league salary of $300,000. This arrangement allows the team flexibility in utilizing Khaira’s skills at both the NHL and minor league levels.
The 29-year-old forward, who spent the previous season with the Chicago Blackhawks, concluded the final year of his two-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $975,000. Despite battling back issues that sidelined him for a significant portion of the season, Khaira managed to participate in 51 games. This setback was preceded by a similar injury that caused him to miss 43 games the year before. However, Khaira’s on-ice contributions showed promise, with a notable uptick in his production compared to the 2018-19 season. He recorded six goals and eight assists while averaging nearly 14 minutes of ice time per game.
Khaira Trying to Stick in the NHL This Season
Khaira, originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the third round (60th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut on October 28, 2015. He holds the distinction of being the third player of Punjabi descent to compete in the NHL, joining the ranks of Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra.
As Jujhar Khaira dons sweater No. 16 for the Minnesota Wild, the team looks forward to his contributions, bringing depth, experience, and versatility to their lineup. This signing represents a strategic move as the Wild aim to enhance their roster for the upcoming NHL season.
