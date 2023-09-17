Mike Babcock has resigned from his position as the Head Coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, just days before the commencement of training camp. The decision to part ways was characterized as mutual after discussions with the team’s management.
Babcock’s brief stint with the Blue Jackets, an attempt to revive his NHL coaching career and rebuild his image, lasted a mere two months, and he did not even preside over an opening night. The club swiftly announced Pascal Vincent as his successor.
This sudden change in leadership marks a significant development for the Blue Jackets as they prepare for the upcoming season. Pascal Vincent will now assume the crucial role of Head Coach, steering the team towards its goals in the NHL. The circumstances surrounding Babcock’s departure remain a topic of intrigue and speculation in the hockey world.
Related: Former Babcock Player Among NHPLA Execs Investigating Coach
The team, specifically Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen explained in a statement:
“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but one we felt necessary to ensure our focus remains on the players and the team’s upcoming season. On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down.”
Likely getting out before being forced out, Babcock also commented and noted, “Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction. He added, “While I’m disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we’ve begun, I know it’s in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season.”
This all comes after allegations that Babcock forced players to show him photos from their phones in an attempt to get to know them better. While some players say the “exercise” was fine, word was that other, younger players, felt uncomfortable and that it was an invasion of their privacy.
The Babcock era in Columbus never even got as far as training camp. Clearly, this was a blunder on the part of the Blue Jackets of epic proportions. Now, it will be a question of whether Kakalianen should be the next to go.
Next: Did Babcock Stand a Chance As Coach of The Blue Jackets?
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 mins ago
Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets’ Coach; Pascal Vincent Hired
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets' Head Coach; Pascal Vincent steps in as...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 19 hours ago
Rookie Sensations Bedard and Fantilli Score Debut Hat Tricks
Young prodigies Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli made a sensational entrance, clinching hat tricks...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Paul Stastny Rejects PTO Offers, Seeks Guaranteed Contract
Veteran center Paul Stastny remains resolute, rejecting PTO offers and seeking a guaranteed NHL...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 day ago
Blackhawks Could Use Connor Bedard to Trade Tyler Johnson
While the Chicago Blackhawks transition Connor Bedard into the NHL, they could also use...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
10 Reasons Adam Lowry Is an Ideal Captain for the Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets just named their new captain - Adam Lowry. Why is he...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Pausing Contract and Trade Talks for Scheifele, Hellebuyck
As the season draws closer and the demand for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Reporter Says Maple Leafs Looking for Jack Eichel-Type Trade
When answering why the Maple Leafs don't just trade William Nylander or a legit...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Draisaitl Has Dodgy, But Direct Response to Oilers Contract Query
When asked if he thinks about his future with the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl gave...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Former Babcock Player Among NHPLA Execs Investigating Coach
The NHLPA is in Columbus investigation the allegations made against Mike Babcock. A former...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Who and When: The Next 3 Canadiens Likely to Be Traded
The Montreal Canadiens are still actively looking at the trade market and trying to...