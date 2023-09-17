Mike Babcock has resigned from his position as the Head Coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, just days before the commencement of training camp. The decision to part ways was characterized as mutual after discussions with the team’s management.

Babcock’s brief stint with the Blue Jackets, an attempt to revive his NHL coaching career and rebuild his image, lasted a mere two months, and he did not even preside over an opening night. The club swiftly announced Pascal Vincent as his successor.

This sudden change in leadership marks a significant development for the Blue Jackets as they prepare for the upcoming season. Pascal Vincent will now assume the crucial role of Head Coach, steering the team towards its goals in the NHL. The circumstances surrounding Babcock’s departure remain a topic of intrigue and speculation in the hockey world.

The team, specifically Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen explained in a statement:

“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but one we felt necessary to ensure our focus remains on the players and the team’s upcoming season. On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down.”

Likely getting out before being forced out, Babcock also commented and noted, “Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction. He added, “While I’m disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we’ve begun, I know it’s in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season.”

This all comes after allegations that Babcock forced players to show him photos from their phones in an attempt to get to know them better. While some players say the “exercise” was fine, word was that other, younger players, felt uncomfortable and that it was an invasion of their privacy.

The Babcock era in Columbus never even got as far as training camp. Clearly, this was a blunder on the part of the Blue Jackets of epic proportions. Now, it will be a question of whether Kakalianen should be the next to go.

