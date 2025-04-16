Wild Clinch Playoff Spot as Marc-Andre Fleury Steals Show in OT

In a night full of playoff implications, the Minnesota Wild punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in storybook fashion — and gave a legend one final curtain call. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the net in overtime and pulled out the win in what might be his final NHL game, and the fans were able to say goodbye in what feels like the ideal way.

Trailing late in the third period, Joel Eriksson Ek scored with just 21 seconds remaining to tie the game 3-3 and secure the crucial point needed to send the Wild to the postseason. They’ll move on to play the Vegas Golden Knights. Once the spot was secure, the tone of the game changed.

Wild Gave Fleury the Net

As overtime began, the Wild swapped netminders, inserting Fleury into the game — potentially his final regular season NHL appearance. The crowd at Xcel Energy Center erupted as the future Hall of Famer stepped onto the ice, then pulled out some typical Fleury-like saves to help the Wild win the game. After the game, the fans showed their appreciation, as did the Anaheim Ducks, who lined up to shake his hand.

Marc-Andre Fleury goes in for OT in his final regular-season NHL game

Despite coming in cold, Fleury was spectacular. He turned away all five shots he faced in OT, flashing vintage form with glove saves, two-pad stacks, and even a little help from the post. Matt Boldy eventually netted the game-winner, and with that, Fleury earned his 575th — and likely final — NHL win.

The Wild will now face the Vegas Golden Knights — one of Fleury’s former teams — in the first round.

