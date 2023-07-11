5 Things That Max Domi Will Bring to the Maple Leafs?

I have to admit that the idea of Max Domi signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs hit me – at first – as sort of ho-hum. However, as I consider what he might bring to the team, my excitement is growing.

In this post, I’ll share what I think are some of the things that Domi might bring to the team this season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Development Camp Became Cowan’s Stage

What Max Domi Brings #1: He’s a Skilled Playmaker

Max Domi brings several valuable qualities to the Maple Leafs. There might be some misconceptions about him because there’s some confusion with his father Tie Domi. But, Max Domi is not primarily known for his fighting. Instead, he is a skilled playmaker who brings the potential to contribute to the team’s offense in a significant way.

Max Domi when he was with the Dallas Stars

What Max Domi Brings #2: He Can Be a Scorer

Domi had a solid 2022-23 season with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars. He showcased his offensive abilities both in the regular season and in the playoffs. With the lowly Blackhawks, he scored 49 points in 60 games. Interestingly, when he jumped to a more skilled Stars team, he only put up seven points in 20 games. However, during the playoffs, he produced 13 points in 19 games. He also showed a willingness to get involved by taking 52 penalty minutes.

What Max Domi Brings #3: He Can Be an Agitator

Although he’s not a prolific hitter or a fighter like his father Tie, Max does bring tenacity to his game. He has the ability to get under opponents’ skin. This attribute makes him a valuable asset in terms of creating scoring opportunities and providing a spark on the ice.

Related: What Does Ryan Reaves Bring to the Maple Leafs?

What Max Domi Brings #4: He Can Replace Players Who Were Lost

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ roster, Domi can fill a role similar to what Alexander Kerfoot brought to the team. In fact, he will probably be an offensive upgrade (for less money) than Kerfoot. Domi’s arrival gives the team an upgrade in terms of skill level and offensive production.

Huge thank you to the @DallasStars for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a special group! What a run that didn’t end the way we hoped. Wishing you guys all the best moving forward! Thanks to the GREAT hockey fans of Dallas, Texas for all the love and support!💚⭐️🤠🍻 https://t.co/GMysqYlZID — Max Domi (@maxdomi) July 7, 2023

What Max Domi Brings #5: He’s a Player Who Wants to Play Here

It’s worth noting that Domi has wanted to play for the Maple Leafs for a long time. Given his family’s Maple Leafs’ resume, there’s a desire to also play in his hometown of Toronto. In fact, there’s a good chance Domi will remain with the team after this season.

The Bottom Line

Given what Domi could potentially bring to the team, he’s looking more and more like a keeper. Maple Leafs’ fans should expect that Domi will bring a committed and consistent effort that will likely help make him a fan favorite.

His playmaking and willingness to compete tenaciously will make him a valuable addition to the team. As long as Domi contributes and gives his all on the ice, he should find a home in the Maple Leafs organization for a long, long time.

Related: Could Maple Leafs Matthew Knies Win the Calder?