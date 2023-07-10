The Toronto Maple Leafs made waves in the free agent market with their signings of Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, Ryan Reaves, and John Klingberg. In this blog post, I’ll specifically take a look at some of the reactions to the Maple Leafs’ signing of Ryan Reaves.

Why bring Reaves to the team? What does he bring to the team’s potential success?

In the video below, which is an episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Maple Leafs’ writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discuss Reaves’ free-agent signing. In this clip, they focus on what Reaves will bring to the lineup.

Reaves Brings Unique Elements: What Are They?

The initial response from fans about Reaves’ signing was mixed. First, why would the Maple Leafs’ first signing be a fourth-line enforcer? Second, why would the team sign Reaves (who is 36 years old) to a three-year contract worth $1.35 million per season?

Some fans were concerned about both the term and the money invested in someone who promised to bring almost zero secondary offense. However, as Parsons noted in this video above, it’s important to consider the role Reaves will play on the team.

Element One: Reaves Brings a Locker Room Presence and Identity

Despite not contributing much offensively, Reaves provides a physical presence on the ice. His value also is wrapped up in his impact on the team’s locker room and the team’s identity. There have been some recent rumors about potential locker room issues within the Maple Leafs, and Reaves’ arrival is seen as a “positive disruption” to the status quo.

Ryan Reaves when he was with the Golden Knights

Reaves promises to be vocal about motivating and energizing the team. It’s pretty clear that Treliving wants to change the culture, and he sees Reaves as fostering a sense of togetherness and teamwork.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Hirvonen, Pekas & Knies

Element Two: Reaves Brings a Better Team Chemistry

Reaves’ presence can alleviate pressure from other players, such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He’ll step up to take on a leadership role. Although the need for “tough guys” in the division has diminished, Reaves can still contribute to team chemistry and identity.

One thing we know about Reaves is that he’s not shy in front of the mic. The fact is that he’s approachable to reporters. He also embraces the public spotlight. Those two attributes will bring a sense of fun and relatability that could create a more positive environment.

Related: Is There Any Chance Maple Leafs Can Trade Matt Murray?

Element Three: Reaves Carries a Relatively Small Dollar Value

Although some fans expressed concerns about the length of the contract, the truth of it is that the dollar value is relatively low. As a result, the outlay for his services should not be a significant worry.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Ryan Reaves to a three-year contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 1, 2023

Furthermore, at Reaves’ age, it’s unlikely he’ll play the full three years. If he goes Wayne Simmonds and loses his on-ice value, the organization can move him to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. He’d likely not be claimed in another year or two. For the intangible qualities he brings, the contract seems worth the risks.

It isn’t his on-ice production that’s the biggest value.

The Bottom Line

While opinions vary, the Maple Leafs’ decision to sign Ryan Reaves serves a specific purpose for this team. He might not bring much offensive production, but his impact on the team’s locker room, its identity, its culture, and its chemistry might be massive.

As the season progresses, it will be fun to see how Reaves’ presence influences the Maple Leafs’ performance and overall team dynamics.

Related: Nine Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Klingberg, Hirvonen, Sundin & Knies