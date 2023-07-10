The Toronto Maple Leafs made waves in the free agent market with their signings of Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, Ryan Reaves, and John Klingberg. In this blog post, I’ll specifically take a look at some of the reactions to the Maple Leafs’ signing of Ryan Reaves.
Why bring Reaves to the team? What does he bring to the team’s potential success?
In the video below, which is an episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Maple Leafs’ writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discuss Reaves’ free-agent signing. In this clip, they focus on what Reaves will bring to the lineup.
Reaves Brings Unique Elements: What Are They?
The initial response from fans about Reaves’ signing was mixed. First, why would the Maple Leafs’ first signing be a fourth-line enforcer? Second, why would the team sign Reaves (who is 36 years old) to a three-year contract worth $1.35 million per season?
Some fans were concerned about both the term and the money invested in someone who promised to bring almost zero secondary offense. However, as Parsons noted in this video above, it’s important to consider the role Reaves will play on the team.
Element One: Reaves Brings a Locker Room Presence and Identity
Despite not contributing much offensively, Reaves provides a physical presence on the ice. His value also is wrapped up in his impact on the team’s locker room and the team’s identity. There have been some recent rumors about potential locker room issues within the Maple Leafs, and Reaves’ arrival is seen as a “positive disruption” to the status quo.
Reaves promises to be vocal about motivating and energizing the team. It’s pretty clear that Treliving wants to change the culture, and he sees Reaves as fostering a sense of togetherness and teamwork.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Hirvonen, Pekas & Knies
Element Two: Reaves Brings a Better Team Chemistry
Reaves’ presence can alleviate pressure from other players, such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. He’ll step up to take on a leadership role. Although the need for “tough guys” in the division has diminished, Reaves can still contribute to team chemistry and identity.
One thing we know about Reaves is that he’s not shy in front of the mic. The fact is that he’s approachable to reporters. He also embraces the public spotlight. Those two attributes will bring a sense of fun and relatability that could create a more positive environment.
Related: Is There Any Chance Maple Leafs Can Trade Matt Murray?
Element Three: Reaves Carries a Relatively Small Dollar Value
Although some fans expressed concerns about the length of the contract, the truth of it is that the dollar value is relatively low. As a result, the outlay for his services should not be a significant worry.
Furthermore, at Reaves’ age, it’s unlikely he’ll play the full three years. If he goes Wayne Simmonds and loses his on-ice value, the organization can move him to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. He’d likely not be claimed in another year or two. For the intangible qualities he brings, the contract seems worth the risks.
It isn’t his on-ice production that’s the biggest value.
The Bottom Line
While opinions vary, the Maple Leafs’ decision to sign Ryan Reaves serves a specific purpose for this team. He might not bring much offensive production, but his impact on the team’s locker room, its identity, its culture, and its chemistry might be massive.
As the season progresses, it will be fun to see how Reaves’ presence influences the Maple Leafs’ performance and overall team dynamics.
Related: Nine Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Klingberg, Hirvonen, Sundin & Knies
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
The Truth About Trade Rumors Linking the Canadiens to Lafrenière
Rumors swirl about a possible trade involving Alexis Lafrenière, with the Montreal Canadiens among...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Is a Trade Request Part of Logan Couture’s Future in San Jose?
All eyes are on Erik Karlsson, but will Logan Couture be the next player...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Now Have Room to Acquire DeBrincat Following Zadina Departure
With the termination of Zadina's contract, the Detroit Red Wings now have ample room...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 3 days ago
UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes
Multiple teams have shown interest in UFA defenseman Matt Dumba, but the Arizona Coyotes...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Filip Zadina’s Contract Being Terminated, Walking Away from $4.6M
Filip Zadina has been placed on waivers for the purposes of a contract termination....
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Max Domi Has Plans When It Comes to His Future with the Maple Leafs
Max Domi wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long term,...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have been working on one-for-one trade including...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 days ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...
-
Boston Bruins/ 6 days ago
Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position
With potential retirements looming, the Bruins are actively exploring a trade for Winnipeg's Mark...