Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins, as per multiple reports. Both players move to Boston and get huge money after spending time together with the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Dan Milstein confirmed Nikita Zadorov agreed to terms on a six-year $5 million AAV contract with the Bruins. He was going to be a coveted free agent considering his size and skill on the back end. Several teams were interested and this contract reflects the Bruins having to outbid other suitors.

What are the Bruins Getting In Lindholm and Zadorov?

Lindholm, 29, split time with Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks this season. In 75 games, Lindholm scored 15 goals and 44 points. It was a down year for Lindholm but his play dramatically improved for the Canucks during the playoffs. In 13 playoff games, Lindholm notched 5 goals and 10 points as the Canucks were eliminated in seven games by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Lindholm instantly strengthens the Bruins’ center depth. His strong two-way play is a huge asset to a team’s top six. He’s a good complementary piece to star talent, which is a reason why he’s such a hot commodity around the league.

Meanwhile, Zadorov is a huge body with offensive skills and a physical edge to him. His teammates tend to love his dedication and fiery competitive nature. He’s not shy about going after opponents and even letting his own teammates hear about it when they’re struggling. That’s the kind of player teams like.

