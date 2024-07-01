Edmonton Oilers Sign Defenseman Josh Brown to Three-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have bolstered their defensive depth with the signing of defenseman Josh Brown to a three-year contract worth $1 million annually. Not likely to play every game for the Oilers this season, Edmonton wanted some depth after likely saying goodbye to Troy Stecher and Vincent Desharnais.
Brown, known for his physical play and steady presence on the blue line, brings experience from stints with several NHL teams, including Arizona, Boston, Florida, and Ottawa.
During the past season with the Coyotes, Brown appeared in 51 games, contributing three goals and 10 points while averaging approximately 15 minutes of ice time per game. His role as a hard-nosed third-pairing defenseman aligns with Edmonton’s strategy to strengthen their defensive corps with reliable contributors.
Brown’s hockey journey includes winning the Memorial Cup with Oshawa in 2015, showcasing his ability to excel in high-stakes competitions. The Oilers’ pro scouts have held Brown in high regard, recognizing his potential to provide stability and depth to the team’s defensive lineup.
With this signing, Edmonton aims to strengthen their defensive core while ensuring roster flexibility for the upcoming seasons.
Next: Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency
More News
-
Featured/ 43 mins ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Warren Foegele Heads to Kings on 3-Year Deal in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Oiler and free agent forward Warren Foegele...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm Have Signed with Boston Bruins
Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Elias Lindholm have both signed with the Boston Bruins,...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Jake DeBrusk Signs Deal With The Vancouver Canucks
Jake DeBrusk has signed a seven-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He'll make $5.5...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 hours ago
Predators Sign Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei in Free Agency
The Nashville Predators have made a big splash in free agency, landing Steven Stamkos,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Vincent Desharnais Leaving Oilers, Testing Free Agent Market
Reports are that Vincent Desharnais is leaving the Edmonton Oilers and testing the free...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal with Blackhawks
Tyler Bertuzzi is reportedly signing a 4-Year Deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in free...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Off to Free Agency, Not Returning to Maple Leafs
Reports surfaced Sunday night that forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed to free agency and...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Nick Robertson Requests Trade from Toronto Maple Leafs
Nick Robertson has asked the Toronto Maple Leafs for a trade and has reportedly...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning Ink Long-Term Deal with Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning are reportedly signing a long-term deal with star winger Jake Guentzel...