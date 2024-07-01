Edmonton Oilers Sign Defenseman Josh Brown to Three-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have bolstered their defensive depth with the signing of defenseman Josh Brown to a three-year contract worth $1 million annually. Not likely to play every game for the Oilers this season, Edmonton wanted some depth after likely saying goodbye to Troy Stecher and Vincent Desharnais.

Brown, known for his physical play and steady presence on the blue line, brings experience from stints with several NHL teams, including Arizona, Boston, Florida, and Ottawa.

During the past season with the Coyotes, Brown appeared in 51 games, contributing three goals and 10 points while averaging approximately 15 minutes of ice time per game. His role as a hard-nosed third-pairing defenseman aligns with Edmonton’s strategy to strengthen their defensive corps with reliable contributors.

Brown’s hockey journey includes winning the Memorial Cup with Oshawa in 2015, showcasing his ability to excel in high-stakes competitions. The Oilers’ pro scouts have held Brown in high regard, recognizing his potential to provide stability and depth to the team’s defensive lineup.

With this signing, Edmonton aims to strengthen their defensive core while ensuring roster flexibility for the upcoming seasons.

