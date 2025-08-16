Connor McDavid’s Next 2 Oilers Deals Might Shock Everyone

The Edmonton Oilers have been knocking on the door of a Stanley Cup, but they haven’t won it all while Connor McDavid has been playing on a value contract. As the team continues its quest for a championship, attention is starting to shift toward what McDavid’s next extension might look like and how hard it will be to win when it becomes more difficult to put solid pieces around him.

Hockey insider John Shannon offered up some good news for Oilers fans on Friday in that regard. Shannon joined Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now and suggested McDavid could approach his next deal with Edmonton with a team mentality in mind.

First mentioning what McDavid is worth and could get, Shannon noted, “I think it’s a three or four-year deal. He added, “I think Connor is entitled to 20 percent, what does that put it at, 17 or 18 million?”

Connor McDavid talked about his thoughts on an extension with the Edmonton Oilers

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, a player can earn up to 20 percent of the salary cap. With projections pointing to significant cap increases in the coming years, McDavid could command one of the largest contracts in NHL history. But Shannon believes that’s not where McDavid’s head is at.

“Connor is also smart enough to know that if he gets too much, that’s less to acquire free agents and other players for this hockey club,” Shannon explained. “That’s what superstars do, who want to win the Stanley Cup.”

What Will McDavid Sign For?

Shannon predicted that McDavid is willing to sign for less than $17 million. The catch here is that a shorter-term deal would also allow him to cash in again once the cap rises even higher, and that’s more likely than McDavid taking a big salary. “I think Connor’s going to come in lower than a lot of people (think).”

How low will he go? Is it low enough to surprise some people and set McDavid up as the hero in Edmonton, softening the blow for his next deal? It’s not a terrible strategy. If he takes a little less today and helps the Oilers win, he can cash in on a higher AAV deal when he re-signs in four years, maxing out his contract when he’s no longer in the peak years of his NHL career.

If Shannon’s prediction comes true, Oilers fans could have reason to celebrate. A team-friendly McDavid extension would not only keep the game’s best player in Edmonton but also maximize the team’s championship window.

