Canadiens Think They’ve Have a Winning Trio for 2024-25 Season

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis spoke about what could be a winning trio for the team in the 2024-25 season. He’s decided to put newly acquired winger Patrik Laine with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook and he’s liked what he’s seen so far.

St. Louis said:

“Laine’s got a great shot right and Dacher’s very good at transporting the puck and winning pucks back. Newie brings a lot of speed that can push teams back create space underneath, quick to loose pucks and big boys.”

He added, “You know all this said, they missed a lot of time and just to jump right back in it at this level, okay. I got to be patient a little bit. But, you know, I feel they have great elements to complement each other.”

When Dach was asked how he was feeling coming into the season and about his linemates, he said it would be nice to get into some preseason games and continue to take steps every day and just focus on getting better and feeling good. He knows it will take some time, but he’s feeling good. As for his line, he said “today was better than yesterday.”

Are Dach, Newhook, and Laine a winning line for the Montreal Canadiens?

Dach hinted that it would take a little time for his line to get used to each and cited Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield whipping the puck around like they’ve played together a lot, which they have when compared to his line. But, Dach likes what he sees in the potential chemistry of his line. He called Laine a world-class shooter and that everyone can make plays. He thinks his speed with Newhook’s speed will create opportunities for Laine to score.

The Canadiens Need This Trio To Work This Season

Not only will it be key for this line to stay healthy, but the Habs need it to be productive if they want to take the next steps toward playoff contention this season. Without two lines who can score, the Canadiens will struggle.

There’s a lot of skill and talent on the top two lines. It’s just a matter of it all coming together, which everyone on in the organization seems to think it will.

