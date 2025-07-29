Proposed Rodrigues Trade to Leafs Makes Little Sense for the Panthers

Some trades seem logical in theory. However, when it comes to asking the question why, these same trades are harder to justify.

A recent trade proposal from Heavy.com suggests the Florida Panthers could send veteran forward Evan Rodrigues to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Nick Robertson. On the surface, the deal might help Toronto bolster its middle-six depth—but from Florida’s perspective, the trade is hardly one they would be excited about.

Rodrigues, 32, played a crucial role in the Panthers’ Stanley Cup win and remains on a team-friendly $3 million AAV contract for two more years. He scored 32 points in 2024–25 and brings experience, both in the regular season and the playoffs. He’s reliable and he’s a big-game player when Florida is aiming to contend again.

Evan Rodrigues trade Maple Leafs

Meanwhile, Robertson is a 23-year-old winger who can’t land a consistent NHL role. He posted just 22 points in 69 games (including 15 goals), but he has a history of injuries, and his frustration over ice time in Toronto has become public knowledge. While a change of scenery could benefit him, there’s little incentive beyond cap space flexibility for the Panthers to trade a proven asset for a project player who hasn’t lived up to expectations.

The Panthers Are Not Buying “What-Ifs”

Given that the Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, everything they do will be in an effort to try and win a third title. Moving a proven producer on a low cap hit for a player who is a restricted free agent with consistency issues seems counterproductive. The Panthers want sure things, not potentially productive forwards. Robertson is anything but a sure thing.

Cap concerns may eventually force Florida to make tough decisions, but dumping Rodrigues for an unproven forward with arbitration pending isn’t sound value. If Rodrigues is moved, Florida will likely seek a return that fits their Cup window—not a reclamation project.

Oh, and once the Panthers trade for Robertson, they have to sign him. In today’s salary cap environment, how much would the Panthers really be saving?

Next: Trade Buzz: Skinner Overlooked as Oilers Plan Key Extensions