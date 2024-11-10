Pacioretty Suffers Injury: First Signs Not Great for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty has suffered another setback, leaving the ice late in the first period of the game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Pacioretty appears to have suffered a leg injury as the 35-year-old forward fell to the ice in visible pain after being cross-checked in the back by Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson.
Pacioretty grabbed the back of his left thigh and was unable to put any weight on his leg, needing assistance from teammates Ryan Reaves and John Tavares to reach the dressing room. There is no update on his injury and it’s too soon to speculate on how much time he might miss, but early indications are this might not be minor.
Luke Fox reports, “The severity of Max Pacioretty’s lower-body injury won’t be known for a couple days, according to Berube. He needs further evaluation.”
Maple Leafs F Max Pacioretty will not return to tonight’s game (lower body).— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 10, 2024
The Maple Leafs’ PR department confirmed the injury midway through the second period, tweeting: “Maple Leafs F Max Pacioretty will not return to tonight’s game (lower body).” Early speculation suggests a potential hamstring injury. The scene of the veteran forward needing help to the locker room left fans and teammates concerned, especially given Pacioretty’s long road back from previous health issues.
Pacioretty’s Health Continues to Be a Concern
Pacioretty’s struggles with injuries have been well documented. Before signing with the Maple Leafs, he managed to play only 91 games over the past three seasons, dealing with consecutive Achilles tendon injuries. He joined Toronto on a professional tryout in September and eventually secured a one-year, $873,770 contract, impressing many with his resilience and performance. Some teams were leery of taking a risk on him due to his past health issues.
For Leafs fans, this latest injury is a gut punch. Pacioretty had shown flashes of his old self, earning his way into the lineup as a regular. The Leafs will have to look at other options for their top six, the coaching staff may have to consider promoting prospects like Bobby McMann or Nick Robertson if Pacioretty misses significant time.
The hope is that the injury isn’t as severe as it appeared, but early signs do not look promising.
There is some good news on injuries for the team as Auston Matthews’ injury is not said to be serious and he should be back soon. He skated on Saturday.
Next: Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 mins ago
Angry Stuart Skinner & Takeaways from Oilers’ 7-3 Win Over Canucks
Key takeaways and Stuart Skinner was livid despite the Edmonton Oilers winning 7-3 over...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Ullmark’s Improbable Stat Leads to a Senators Win Over Bruins
Linus Ullmark went over an hour without facing a shot against, but still managed...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
Fans urge the Oilers to claim Dante Fabbro off waivers, even if it means...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 13 hours ago
Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For
Tonight the Originals 6 Montréal Canadiens meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. What should the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Could Bring Back a Former Defenseman at Half Price… Should They?
If the Edmonton Oilers could bring back former defenseman Cody Ceci at half his...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 14 hours ago
Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Victory vs. Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3–1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
What It Means: NCAA’s New Eligibility Rules for CHL Players
Over the past decade, more young players have chosen the NCAA hockey route, with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers & Red Wings
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 8: The Canucks make a trade, the Sabres won't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Reportedly Shift Priorities in Trade Talks for a Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers were looking for a certain type of defenseman but an insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Team Canada’s Best Starting 4 Nations Face-Off Goalie Options
As Team Canada prepares for the Four Nations tournament in February, who should be...