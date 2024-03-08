Sharks Trade Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The San Jose Sharks have traded forward Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with a 2025 7th-round pick in exchange for a 2024 3rd-round pick and defensive prospect Jack Thompson. Duclair is signed at a $3 million cap and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The 28-year-old winger has played 56 games with the Sharks this season, recording 16 goals and 27 points. He has been a standout scorer on a depleted Sharks team deep in their rebuild. Duclair will be a great addition to Tampa’s top nine as he’ll provide much-needed scoring depth alongside players such as Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. The Lightning also receive a 7th-round pick in 2025.
Duclair swiftly made his mark as a goal-scorer, tallying 20 goals and 44 points in his rookie 2015-16 season. With two additional 20-goal seasons, he reached a career-high of 31 goals and 58 points in 2021-22. Despite limited playoff experience, Duclair showcased his postseason prowess with 11 points in 20 games for the Florida Panthers last season. Now, joining Tampa, the Lightning hope he can elevate his game beyond what he’s been doing with a lowly Sharks team.
What Are the Sharks Getting In Return For Duclair?
In return, the Sharks receive prospect Jack Thompson and a 2024 3rd-round pick. Thompson who is 21, was a third-round pick by the Lightning in 2020. He has spent this season with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL recording 32 points in 46 games. He has only played 1 NHL game in his career so far
The Sharks sell off an asset for a prospect and draft pick, which is to be expected while in a rebuild.
