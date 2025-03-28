Edmonton Oilers
Good News for Oilers as Leon Draisaitl Likely in Lineup Saturday
It sounds like Leon Draisaitl might return for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday as they take on the Calgary Flames and need a win.
Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl could be nearing a return to the lineup after taking part in the recent morning skates. According to Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor, while his return has not been officially announced, there is a “decent chance” that Draisaitl could suit up for the Oilers as they take on the Calgary Flames.
Draisaitl has been out of action for the Oilers since suffering an injury against the Utah Hockey Club. The injury wasn’t said to be extremely serious, and if this were the playoffs, he probably would have been in the lineup. However, the Oilers wanted Draisaitl healthy for the postseason, so they are taking their time with his return. He’s either fully ready, or recent losses have Draisaitl itching to get back in the lineup.
A Draisaitl Return Is Huge for the Oilers
Draisaitl’s absence has been felt. The Oilers have allowed 10 goals in their past two games and lost to the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken. They’re also without Connor McDavid, Trent Frederic, Evander Kane, and Stuart Skinner. Mattias Ekholm was out of action on Thursday, but he could back in for the Oilers on Saturday as well.
It will be intriguing to see if head coach Kris Knoblauch tries to manage Draisaitl’s minutes upon his return. It will be easy to fall into a trap where the Oilers may call upon their star forward if they are down in the game or looking for a goal. However, if he’s not completely healthy, too many minutes could prove to be a step back for Draisaitil and the team’s desire to have him at full strength in the playoffs. He’s been less than 100 percent for the past two seasons.
It was only a few days ago that Knoblauch said, “Leon will be back sooner than Connor. We’re looking at about a week, maybe shorter for Leon, and Connor will be longer than that.” Draisaitl is coming back a bit sooner than expected.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Ovechkin, Fleury, Flyers, Oilers
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 hour ago
Connor Bedard Advised to Take Tough Stance with Blackhawks
Connor Bedard is being urged to use his leverage and hold out and wait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Ovechkin, Fleury, Flyers, Oilers
In our NHL Trade Talk morning roundup, Alex Ovechkin shows total respect to Marc-Andre...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Eating Jabs on Several Fronts Before Possible Knockout Blow
The Edmonton Oilers are taking jabs like crazy, trying to avoid a knockout blow...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 hours ago
Flames Get Somewhat Positive News on Scary Connor Zary Injury
As more news comes to light about the Connor Zary injury, the Calgary Flames...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Jakob Chychrun Becoming the Most Fascinating Man in the NHL
Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun and his unconventional health habits are making him one of...
-
What Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Might Seek on His Next Contract
Thatcher Demko has this season and next to prove he can stay healthy and...
-
Philly Legend to Become Immediate Favorite to Coach Flyers Next
Insiders believe Canucks' coach Rick Tocchet could be an early favorite to become the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Late Rally Falls Short After Stuart Skinner Injury vs Stars
The Edmonton Oilers almost mounted a huge comeback, but lost Stuart Skinner to an...
-
Tortorella Gets Himself Fired as Flyers Head Coach
John Tortorella has been fired as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. This follows...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Oilers Lineup & Injury Updates: Draisaitl, McDavid, Frederic
The Edmonton Oilers provided lineup notes injury updates on several players, including Leon Draisaitl,...