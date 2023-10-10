The Vancouver Canucks have given their forward, Conor Garland, the green light to explore potential trade options with other teams in the NHL. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman posted the news on social media and then offered more detail on the situation when he popped back on Rick Dhaliwal’s podcast.

According to Friedman, Garland and the Canucks have mutually agreed to allow the player to assess if there are better fits for him elsewhere in the league. Judd Moldaver, Garland’s agent, has been authorized by the Canucks to actively pursue trade possibilities with other teams. Reports indicate that Moldaver is diligently reaching out to various franchises, exploring potential opportunities for his client.

While Garland did not directly confirm the rumors about his desire for a fresh start, he did acknowledge the ongoing discussions and emphasized his focus on the imminent start of the season. Notably, Garland revealed that he recently changed agents within the last 48 hours, indicating a significant shift in his representation.

Will Anyone Be Interested in Garland?

Garland, a 27-year-old winger, has demonstrated he can be an asset over the past two seasons in Vancouver, accumulating 17 goals and 29 assists, totaling 46 points in 81 games during the 2022-23 NHL campaign. His skill set and versatility could garner attention from playoff-hopeful teams with cap space, including the likes of Buffalo, Detroit, Ottawa, Washington, Pittsburgh, and NY Islanders in the East. In the West, he could attract attention from the Jets, Wild, Predators, and Blues.

If they have the space to add him, he could potentially serve as a top-six winger for any team fortunate enough to secure his services.

Garland is currently embarking on the third season of a five-year contract, initially inked with the Canucks. The deal boasts an average annual value of $4.95 million, making him the team’s fifth most expensive forward in terms of cap hit. This contract was negotiated and signed by former Canucks general manager, Jim Benning.

