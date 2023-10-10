The Vancouver Canucks have given their forward, Conor Garland, the green light to explore potential trade options with other teams in the NHL. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman posted the news on social media and then offered more detail on the situation when he popped back on Rick Dhaliwal’s podcast.
According to Friedman, Garland and the Canucks have mutually agreed to allow the player to assess if there are better fits for him elsewhere in the league. Judd Moldaver, Garland’s agent, has been authorized by the Canucks to actively pursue trade possibilities with other teams. Reports indicate that Moldaver is diligently reaching out to various franchises, exploring potential opportunities for his client.
While Garland did not directly confirm the rumors about his desire for a fresh start, he did acknowledge the ongoing discussions and emphasized his focus on the imminent start of the season. Notably, Garland revealed that he recently changed agents within the last 48 hours, indicating a significant shift in his representation.
Will Anyone Be Interested in Garland?
Garland, a 27-year-old winger, has demonstrated he can be an asset over the past two seasons in Vancouver, accumulating 17 goals and 29 assists, totaling 46 points in 81 games during the 2022-23 NHL campaign. His skill set and versatility could garner attention from playoff-hopeful teams with cap space, including the likes of Buffalo, Detroit, Ottawa, Washington, Pittsburgh, and NY Islanders in the East. In the West, he could attract attention from the Jets, Wild, Predators, and Blues.
If they have the space to add him, he could potentially serve as a top-six winger for any team fortunate enough to secure his services.
Garland is currently embarking on the third season of a five-year contract, initially inked with the Canucks. The deal boasts an average annual value of $4.95 million, making him the team’s fifth most expensive forward in terms of cap hit. This contract was negotiated and signed by former Canucks general manager, Jim Benning.
Next: Mattias Ekholm Looking Good for Oilers, Could Play Game 1
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Mattias Ekholm Looking Good for Oilers, Could Play Game 1
Mattias Ekholm has been practicing with the Oilers and looks good. He might get...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Akey, Lavoie, Niemelainen, Skinner
The Edmonton Oilers sign Beau Akey, explain why the waived Raphael Lavoie, give a...
-
Featured/ 19 hours ago
5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24
As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, there’s no denying...
-
Jets Sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck Each to 7-Year Extensions
The Winnipeg Jets have secured long-term extensions for both Mark Schiefele and Connor Hellebuyck.
-
Canucks Soured by Pettersson’s Lack of Loyalty, Sparks Trade Talk
The Vancouver Canucks have not responded favorably to Elias Pettersson holding out on an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Lavoie, Gleason, and Pederson All Clear Waivers
Edmonton Oilers winger Raphael Lavoie, along with veteran forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Ben...
-
Oilers Waiver and Injury Issues Halted Potential Trade For Sam Lafferty
The Edmonton Oilers were working on a trade that might have seen them acquire...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
How Sam Lafferty Became Expendable for the Maple Leafs
Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs feel as though they could trade Sam Lafferty,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Trade Sam Lafferty to Canucks to Help Clear Cap Jam
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks in an...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Red Wings
In the last game of the preseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the...