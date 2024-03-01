Tristan Jarry’s Top 10 Goalie Status Makes Trade Talk Interesting

The argument for the top ten goalies this season has changed almost daily. With some goalies having amazing seasons and others taking a step back from previous years, it can be hard to determine who is in the ranks among the best. That said, Tristan Jarry is making a case this year that he should be part of the conversation. While keeping the Penguins in the playoff race, his season has been solid enough that trade talk surrounding him should get teams interested in upgrading their netminding to pay attention.
Top 10 NHL Goalie Locks
A handful of goalies are always considered top 10, no matter how good their team is doing. Connor Hellebuyck has been playing lights out for the Winnipeg Jets, posting a .925 Save Percentage and a 2.21 GAA. Another goalie who is always reliable and considered top 10 is Ilya Sorokin. This season, he’s posting a 3.11 GAA and a .910 Save Percentage on a struggling Islanders team. These are just some goalies who are always in the conversation for the top 10 goalies.
Teams that have players like this should consider themselves lucky. And, it’s rare to hear that these netminders will be available in trade. Others, like Jarry, come and go. Up and down seasons make it so he’s not a lock. But, when he’s on his game, he’s among the better netminders in the NHL.
2023-2024 Jarry’s Career Year
Tristan Jarry has put up relatively healthy numbers on a Penguins team that has struggled this season. He has a 2.57 GAA, which puts him 13th in that category. His save percentage is .912, holding him at the 13th spot. Jarry leads the NHL in shutouts with six against teams such as Washington, Colorado, Buffalo, the New York Islanders, Seattle, and Winnipeg. Realistically, Jarry’s numbers have kept Pittsburgh’s playoff race hopes alive, as he is making key saves when the team needs it.
So why rumors of a trade? As good as Jarry has been, it’s arguably not been enough. The Penguins are teetering, eight points out of the playoff mix. Talk is they may become sellers. Key names are coming off the goaltender market daily, with Jacob Markstrom and Marc-Andre Fleury no longer available. Jarry’s value has increased and the Penguins might be better served selling high.
There have been reports on the Penguins being open to trading a goaltender. Either Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet, “They’ve got [Tristan] Jarry and [Ales] Nedeljkovic at the NHL level. They’ve got a really good prospect in Joel Blomqvist, who’s having a good year in the American Hockey League.” Pittsburgh isn’t necessarily focusing on trading either goalie, but interest among other teams is rising.
The 200-Foot Shot in Tampa
Jarry has also accomplished something that only a handful of goalies have ever done in the history of the NHL: score a goal.
https://embed.sendtonews.com/player3/embedcode.js?SC=pNcYN7v3Vr-3209030-11057
The Final Verdict
Now, when we compare all the stats and goals throughout the NHL goalies, everyone has a different opinion or view regarding who the top 10 goalies are. One could argue Jarry is currently not a top-10 goalie in the NHL when looking at every statistical measure. Still, he boasts above-average numbers and has been a reliable goaltender night in and night out.
In the eyes of the trade market and when it comes to netminders who will be available, he’s in the mix. For teams that are looking to make an upgrade, he’s about as top ten as you’re going to find.
