As the NHL awaits a decision from Patrick Kane, insiders are going back and forth on where he’ll sign. The question has become, which team has the best odds to land him? As per reports, the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Florida Panthers have consistently been in the mix. But, on Monday, news that Boston Bruins were “poking around” on Kane surfaced. And, another team is now moving up the rankings, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Acknowledging the Detroit Red Wings, Friedman was hesitant to say that was a forgone conclusion or a done deal. In fact, while on the Jeff Marek Show, he said a source revealed the Dallas Stars are Kane’s preferred team.

The insider who noted that Patrick Kane met with the Toronto Maple Leafs has posted a correction about the meeting.

When Friedman talked about the Red Wings, he said: “There’s a lot of people who seem to think, if he’s not leaning that way, he’s definitely strongly considering Detroit.” He adds, “I can’t say 100 percent, but Jeff, there’s a lot of noise out there.” He said he still thinks Florida is sniffing around this but added:

“The whole Dallas thing… I have to say to you, one of the people who I think really knows best, he said to me back in September, if Patrick Kane could go to Dallas, he really believed that’s where he wanted to go. I’ve been told at times, it’s just not what Dallas thinks they need to do.”

While the Stars might not be making Kane a priority, Friedman noted that it’s one of those things that “never seems to go away.”

Don’t Know Who All Kane Has Talked To

Friedman said one of the challenges in all of this is that few people know who Kane has actually talked to. Suggesting that some teams have done their due diligence, many have probably been advised that they aren’t really in the running. He says the Bruins have talked to Kane, but it’s not clear how realistic an option that is.

Dallas may have spoken to Kane, but they might be playing shy. If Kane really wants to go there, it might be about him making a sacrifice on money and term to make it work.

