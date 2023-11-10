Penguins Announce Retirement of Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially announced the retirement of Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 jersey. The ceremony will take place on February 18, solidifying his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats and the team and Jagr himself posted videos related to the announcement on Friday.
Jagr joins the exclusive ranks of Mario Lemieux and Michel Briere as the only players to receive this prestigious honor from the Penguins. It is well deserved.
Drafted fifth overall in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft, Jagr quickly became a cornerstone of the Penguins, contributing to the team’s success over 11 seasons. His impact was pivotal, culminating in two Stanley Cup victories in 1991 and 1992. Jagr’s remarkable stats with the Penguins include an impressive 439 goals and 1,079 points in just 806 games.
He moved on to play a number of other seasons with many teams, but his year’s in Pittsburgh will be remembered most fondly by many NHL fans. As the Penguins prepare to honor Jagr’s remarkable career, it should be a can’t miss evening as the team pays tribute to a player whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the sport.
Jaromi Jagr Had Perhaps The Most Impactful Career Ever
While there were higher scorers in NHL history, it’s hard to argue how much of a mark Jagr left on hockey as a sport. Beyond his contributions to the Penguins, Jagr’s influence extends globally as the owner of Rytiri Kladno in the Czech Extraliga, a role he has held since the 2011-12 season. He played well into late 40s and did so to keep his team afloat.
Boasting 1,733 games, the fourth-highest in NHL history, Jagr’s goal-scoring prowess is equally remarkable with 766 goals, ranking him fourth overall. His 1,155 assists hold the fifth position all-time, while his 1,921 points secure the second spot – a testament to his enduring impact on the sport.
To commemorate this significant occasion, fans attending the ceremony will be treated to a special gesture – a replica Jagr 68 banner, allowing them to share in the celebration of Jagr’s illustrious career.
Next: Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Reveals “True Prize” If Oilers Make an Upgrade in Goal
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at a few options, but there's one netminder...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purposes of...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames’ Huberdeau Benched in Bold Move by Coach Huska
Jonathan Huberdeau was benched in the third period by Flames head coach Ryan Huska....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Quick Hits: Pettersson, Demko, Miller, Hughes & Cole
The Vancouver Canucks are on a run. Last night they beat the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Edmonton to Recall Calvin Pickard: What are the Oilers Getting?
The Oilers will make a goaltending change, set to recall Calvin Pickard as Jack...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs Comeback Win vs. Lightning
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were losing badly. But they didn't lose. What...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Put Oilers’ Goaltender On Chopping Block, Defense Next
The time for waiting is over. The Edmonton Oilers need to move on from...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Has Asked Oilers Specifically Not to Trade Depth Forward
McDavid's insistence the Oilers keep a depth forward proved wise, even if it cost...