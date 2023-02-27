Trade Talk Heating Up Surrounding Flyers’ James van Riemsdyk

According to a few NHL insiders, including Kevin Weekes, the action is heating up among Buyers on Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk. With a number of names coming off the board, Weekes tweets, “Over 900 career GP, good hands and scoring touch with size in the net front role.” He’s not the only one thinking a deal for van Riemsdyk might be imminent.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports there are now several teams showing interest in the veteran. Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed the Minnesota Wild are among those teams.

Perusing the lists of players in play. With Meier trade, JVR slides into a “must watch” spot. More than a few teams now circling the Flyers veteran. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2023

Around 10 teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, are said to have interest in the player and see the pending UFA as a good complementary top-six winger. He reads the game well and is solid on both sides of the ice.

The Flyers have all three of their salary retention slots remaining so the likelihood is that they’ll deal him and retain 50% of the player’s salary to get the best possible return. A third team could get involved (the Montreal Canadiens are rumored to want some action as a third-party broker) and that would bring van Riemsdyk down to a cap hit of $1.75 million. That’s an affordable number for many teams who might have struck out on some of the bigger names that have already come off the board.

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported on Saturday’s 32 Thoughts that the Flyers have let teams know of their intentions to move van Riemsdyk, so they are motivated sellers. And, with the price the Tampa Bay Lightning paid to get Tanner Jeannot, a team interested in JvR might jump at this if the Flyers’ ask is reasonable.

