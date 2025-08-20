‘Huge Blunder’: Oilers Front Office Falls Short in Recent Ranking

After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, the Edmonton Oilers’ front office has seen fan confidence barely jump from 25th last season to 21st out of 32 NHL teams in 2025. In a recent column from The Athletic, the Oilers remain in the bottom third of NHL teams in terms of fan perception of the team’s recent moves.

As one fan put it bluntly: “Letting Broberg, but especially Holloway, walk for, let’s be honest, nothing in return was a huge blunder… To lose back-to-back was devastating, especially when this past year wasn’t close.”

The Edmonton Oilers introduced Stan Bowman to the media on Wednesday and the new GM and Executive Vice President talked his past mistakes.

Despite having two generational stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have failed to put a championship team around them. The group has come close, which is more than can be said for other NHL clubs, but that’s not enough in Edmonton, where the pressure is heavy to win.

There have been smart moves — trading for Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman, or signing Zach Hyman — but there have also been costly errors. Losing Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to offer sheets because the team prioritized Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

This has left fans questioning the organization’s long-term vision and whether GM Stan Bowman and CEO Jeff Jackson can navigate even bigger decisions on the horizon.

Oilers Fans Mixed On Recent Moves

Other decisions haven’t helped, including the Trent Frederic trade and subsequent eight-year extension. Others are troubled by the team’s failure to address ongoing goaltending issues properly. Strides to find a top-six winger have failed on several occasions, and some believe the team is taking steps backward, which is worrisome because it lends to speculation about how McDavid is feeling about the team.

Fans are troubled by the team’s inconsistency: “I just can’t trust the Oilers because they are so Jekyll and Hyde. Two steps forward, then four steps back.” For a team with the league’s best players, close doesn’t cut it anymore—expectations are sky-high.

The lack of a championship, combined with questionable roster moves, explains why fan confidence is arguably at its lowest. Missing out on young talent and failing to fully address key needs has amplified skepticism.

The Oilers’ front office now faces a pivotal offseason to restore trust, and the hope is that their move to get younger and faster is the kick in the pants this team needs.

