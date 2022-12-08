Trade Fit Between Capitals and Canucks?: Deal to Include Boeser

There will be a ton of chatter surrounding both the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser this season, at least until the forward is traded. And, considering the fact the Canucks have given the player and his agent permission to seek a trade and the agent has already begun talks with half-a-dozen teams, a trade is probable.
There is the not-so-small matter of Boeser’s contract, which won’t be easy to move. A $6.65 million player for the next three seasons means only a handful of teams will be able to take on that kind of a commitment. Thus the speculation floated out there by Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts column that the Capitals might be a fit. Friedman suggests a one-for-one type trade where Anthony Mantha is moved to Vancouver and Boeser goes to the Capitals.
The NHL insider writes:
Team I wonder about for Brock Boeser: Washington. This is a personal opinion, but I wonder if a Boeser-Anthony Mantha move makes any sense for both. The Capitals need a jolt and, as GM Brian MacLellan said last weekend, can’t do anything financially lopsided until there’s clarity on Nicklas Backstrom’s availability. Mantha’s cap hit is slightly lower than Boeser’s, and he’s got one fewer year — which would appeal to Vancouver. Anyway, just an idea.
Mantha’s deal also has some time left on it. He’s a $5.7 million cap hit for this season and next. In terms of the money, these two teams aren’t far apart if they were to get to talking and choose to make a deal work. The Canucks could retain less than 15% of Boeser’s salary and the deal works money-wise.
Friedman also notes that things between the Canucks and Bo Horvat are not trending in the right direction. He also believes that teams will come calling for Luke Schenn, arguing there’s too much to like at the cost of a prorated $900K for the rest of the season.
