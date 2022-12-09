Avalanche Get Players Back, Still to Be Aggressive Trade Buyers

There are some mixed feelings about how aggressive the Colorado Avalanche intend to be in the trade market as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. With a team that has been decimated by injuries, some insiders believe the organization will push hard to add another body or two. Others aren’t sure the Avs will do anything, instead waiting until their injury situation sorts itself out.
As part of his 32 Thoughts column, Elliotte Friedman notes, “Do believe Colorado is going to make a big push for a center, but not convinced it will be now. All their injured players are coming back, so they’ll sort out the cap situation first.” This comes after a discussion with his podcast partner Jeff Marek as the two were astonished by just how many forwards the Avs have already gone through this season. It’s amazing the team is still hanging in there considering they were down five or their top six forwards at one point.
But, there is good news. Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports that he spoke with Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar during his media availability and it sounds like forwards Darren Helm and Valeri Nichushkin could be available to play in Friday’s game. That means the team is starting to get some of their regulars back, which could push back any need to get uber-aggressive in trade discussions. The panic button isn’t being pushed just yet.
Could the Avalanche Make a Move Anyway?
Still, it sounds like the Avalanche are looking around and examining their options. Pierre LeBrun said on the Got Yer’ Back Pod with Ryan Rishaug, “I think Colorado is intent on being aggressive, and that’s notwithstanding all the injuries they’ve had. I think they had that intention even before the puck even dropped this year because they lost Nazem Kadri and never replaced him.”
Next: Trade Fit Between Capitals and Canucks?: Deal to Include Boeser
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Reportedly Kicking Trade Tires on Erik Karlsson
The Edmonton Oilers badly need a top-tier defenseman and one reports suggests they might...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon Expected to “Miss Some Time” For Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon is expected to "miss some time" for the Colorado Avalanche. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Looking to Add Missing Element to Their Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers might feel like they're missing an element from their lineup and...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
It's not clear what's ailing Nikolaj Ehlers or how long he'll be out for...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Are the Senators Interested in Bringing Back Erik Karlsson?
Are the Ottawa Senators among the teams that might be showing an interest in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
Mike Johnson of TSN notes that Vladimir Tarasenko might be a great fit for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 weeks ago
Wayne Gretzky Steeps High Praise On Oilers’ G Stuart Skinner
Wayne Gretzky had a lot of positive things to say about Edmonton Oilers' goaltender...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
Three Maple Leafs’ Takeaways in 4-2 Loss to Penguins & Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. What were...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
There are rumors out of St. Louis that the Blues might be seriously considering...
-
NHL News/ 1 month ago
Insider Lists Five Potential Goalie Trade Options for Maple Leafs
Frank Seravalli listed five potential trade options the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking...