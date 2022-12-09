Avalanche Get Players Back, Still to Be Aggressive Trade Buyers

There are some mixed feelings about how aggressive the Colorado Avalanche intend to be in the trade market as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. With a team that has been decimated by injuries, some insiders believe the organization will push hard to add another body or two. Others aren’t sure the Avs will do anything, instead waiting until their injury situation sorts itself out.

As part of his 32 Thoughts column, Elliotte Friedman notes, “Do believe Colorado is going to make a big push for a center, but not convinced it will be now. All their injured players are coming back, so they’ll sort out the cap situation first.” This comes after a discussion with his podcast partner Jeff Marek as the two were astonished by just how many forwards the Avs have already gone through this season. It’s amazing the team is still hanging in there considering they were down five or their top six forwards at one point.

Landeskog Mackinnon Nichushkin Avalanche

But, there is good news. Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports that he spoke with Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar during his media availability and it sounds like forwards Darren Helm and Valeri Nichushkin could be available to play in Friday’s game. That means the team is starting to get some of their regulars back, which could push back any need to get uber-aggressive in trade discussions. The panic button isn’t being pushed just yet.

Could the Avalanche Make a Move Anyway?

Still, it sounds like the Avalanche are looking around and examining their options. Pierre LeBrun said on the Got Yer’ Back Pod with Ryan Rishaug, “I think Colorado is intent on being aggressive, and that’s notwithstanding all the injuries they’ve had. I think they had that intention even before the puck even dropped this year because they lost Nazem Kadri and never replaced him.”

