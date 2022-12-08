Hockey World Reacts to Tage Thompson’s 5 Goals, 6-Point Night

In an amazing performance, Tag Thompson wowed fans around the league by scoring four goals in 5:14 of ice time. He added one assist with shots on goal to post a six-point night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He hopped over three players in the goal-scoring race and now sits behind only Connor McDavid and Jason Roberston among the league’s best in that regard.

As per the NHL’s Public Relations Department, Thompson became the fourth player in NHL history to score four goals in the first period of a regular-season game, joining Peter Bondra on Feb. 5, 1994, Grant Mulvey on Feb. 3, 1982, and Joe Malone on Feb. 23, 1921.



Ryan Whitney wrote, “Tage Thompson is a complete freak. This guy is amazing. 5 goals tonight and it’s the second period.” Mike Kelly of The NHL Network wrote, “Tage Thompson has more goals tonight than 73% of players in the league have goals this season.” Elliotte Friedman wrote: “Tage Thompson just scored number five at 16:07 of the second period. NHL record is 7 — set Jan. 31, 1920 by Joe Malone of the Quebec Bulldogs.” Scott Wheeler of The Athletic wrote, “It’s December and Tage Thompson is on pace for 126 points and 65 goals. Seven-year deal at $7.1-million AAV kicks in next season…” Martin Biron wrote, “Tage Thompson’s 5th goal of the game was a 100.3 mph shot. I asked NHL Stats who had the hardest shots so far this season and this was as of yesterday. Thompson had the hardest shot recorded this season at 101.7 mph and 3 of the 11 shots recorded over 100 mph.”

Tage Thompson Buffalo Sabres score 5 goals in one game.

Needless to say, it’s looking like the Sabres knew what they were doing when they gave a long-term deal to Thompson right out of the gate. Some believed the team might have jumped the gun after one good season, but it’s clear he’s got that “it” factor and he’s going to be a star in the NHL for a long, long time.

He’s got size, speed, an insane shot, and great hands for a big guy. Frankly, Thompson is unlike any other player in the league right now.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Marner, Murray & Mete