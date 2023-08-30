Toronto Maple Leafs Extend Coaching Contract of Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have solidified their commitment to Head Coach Sheldon Keefe by announcing a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. Keefe, who was in the final year of his previous deal, will continue to guide the team towards their goals.

General Manager Brad Treliving conveyed the news, highlighting Keefe’s leadership skills and clear vision for the team’s future. Since taking on the role on November 20, 2019, Keefe has made significant strides, amassing a 166-71-30 record over 267 regular season games. His coaching prowess ranks him sixth in wins within the franchise’s 105-year history.

Even though the team is still being viewed by many as one that has underperformed when it matters most, under Keefe’s guidance, the Maple Leafs achieved remarkable milestones. They set franchise records for most wins (54) and points (115) during a single season (2021-22), while also achieving consecutive 50-win campaigns in their two most recent seasons. The team’s .622 winning percentage under Keefe’s leadership ranks among the league’s top.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Keefe remarked, “Coaching this team has been a great privilege, and I’m truly excited at the opportunity to continue building towards our ultimate goal.” He acknowledged the support of MLSE’s ownership, Brendan Shanahan, and Brad Treliving, expressing gratitude for the collaboration during the offseason.

Treliving emphasized Keefe’s place among the league’s premier coaches and his integral role in the team’s journey. “Sheldon has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league,” Treliving stated. “I look forward to working alongside him as we head into the upcoming season.”

As the Leafs aim for success, Keefe’s extension provides continuity and a strong foundation for their aspirations. The partnership between Keefe, management, and players remains steadfast as they pursue their ultimate objectives in the seasons to come.

As for the biggest remaining to-do item on Treliving’s list, that’s either re-signing or trading William Nylander.

