Toronto Maple Leafs Extend Coaching Contract of Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have solidified their commitment to Head Coach Sheldon Keefe by announcing a multi-year contract extension on Wednesday. Keefe, who was in the final year of his previous deal, will continue to guide the team towards their goals.
General Manager Brad Treliving conveyed the news, highlighting Keefe’s leadership skills and clear vision for the team’s future. Since taking on the role on November 20, 2019, Keefe has made significant strides, amassing a 166-71-30 record over 267 regular season games. His coaching prowess ranks him sixth in wins within the franchise’s 105-year history.
Even though the team is still being viewed by many as one that has underperformed when it matters most, under Keefe’s guidance, the Maple Leafs achieved remarkable milestones. They set franchise records for most wins (54) and points (115) during a single season (2021-22), while also achieving consecutive 50-win campaigns in their two most recent seasons. The team’s .622 winning percentage under Keefe’s leadership ranks among the league’s top.
Related: Treliving Evasive on Sheldon Keefe’s Contract with Maple Leafs
Expressing his enthusiasm, Keefe remarked, “Coaching this team has been a great privilege, and I’m truly excited at the opportunity to continue building towards our ultimate goal.” He acknowledged the support of MLSE’s ownership, Brendan Shanahan, and Brad Treliving, expressing gratitude for the collaboration during the offseason.
Treliving emphasized Keefe’s place among the league’s premier coaches and his integral role in the team’s journey. “Sheldon has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league,” Treliving stated. “I look forward to working alongside him as we head into the upcoming season.”
As the Leafs aim for success, Keefe’s extension provides continuity and a strong foundation for their aspirations. The partnership between Keefe, management, and players remains steadfast as they pursue their ultimate objectives in the seasons to come.
As for the biggest remaining to-do item on Treliving’s list, that’s either re-signing or trading William Nylander.
Next: ESPN’s 2023-24 NHL Projections Raise Eyebrows Among Fans
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 13 hours ago
Connor Bedard Absorbing Advice From Connor McDavid
As the NHL’s BioSteel camp unfolds in Halifax, generational talent Connor Bedard finds himself...
-
Boston Bruins/ 15 hours ago
DeBrusk Shares Desire to Stay with Bruins Beyond Contract Expiry
Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk aims to remain with the team, signaling a shift...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Expect Maple Leafs’ Treliving to Trade for More Blue Line Grit
The jury is out on this season's Toronto Maple Leafs defense. It might turn...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Ontario Bans Athlete-Featured Online Gambling Ads to Protect Minors
Ontario bars athlete involvement in online gambling ads to protect minors from potential enticement.
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Coach Tempering Trade Rumors with Pavel Zacha Praise
Boston Bruins' coach Montgomery praises current centers, focusing on Pavel Zacha's mental readiness for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Sam Gagner Signing Could Lead to Retirement In an Oilers Jersey
That Sam Gagner signed a PTO with the Oilers might be less about his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Sam Gagner Officially Signs a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers
Sam Gagner is now officially signed to a PTO with the Edmonton Oilers, as...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Help Jeff Petry Come Home with Trade to Red Wings
The Red Wings picked up Jeff Petry for very little, and they may have...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Like Matthews, Maple Leafs to Wait for Nylander on New Contract
Treliving said the Matthews deal got done because the player wanted it done. Is...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Taylor Hall Reveals Role with Blackhawks and Bedard This Season
Taylor Hall shared his plans for this coming season, flanking top-overall draft pick Connor...