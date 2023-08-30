Maple Leafs Already Had Interest in Long-Term Deal for Bertuzzi

During an off-season that saw the Toronto Maple Leafs secure a number of players on short-term contracts, a recent report indicates that the Maple Leafs were eager to secure a longer contract for forward Tyler Bertuzzi when they first spoke with him about joining the team. Despite their aspirations, financial constraints limited their ability to match their desires and both sides agreed to a one-year contract. However, a window of opportunity for an extension exists before the season concludes and there’s a real chance the Leafs try to lock him up during their first window to do so.

In a discussion on SN590 The Fan, Elliotte Friedman explored the shifts underway in Toronto under the leadership of new General Manager Brad Treliving. While some aspects remain unchanged, such as securing Auston Matthews with a new deal and extending Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, significant roster adjustments have also occurred. Friedman, known for his reliable insights, hints at the potential for more transformations on the horizon.

Suggesting that the next off-season could be really interesting for Toronto, he assumed the team will be keeping close tabs on Bertuzzi’s production and how that will relate to a new contract, possibly as early as January 1, 2024.

Friedman delved into Tyler Bertuzzi’s case, highlighting that both parties were interested in a contract beyond the one-year deal he signed this summer. The Maple Leafs and Bertuzzi both sought a longer commitment. He asks, “What does that mean after January 1st when they’re able to sign him to an extension?”

Fans Should Listen For Early Whispers of An Extension

As the season progresses, the spotlight turns to potential developments in Bertuzzi’s contract situation and how it relates to the overall direction of the team. It will be intriguing to see how quickly the Maple Leafs are willing to explore an extension after signing the initial one-year contract and if they see Bertuzzi as a long-term fit.

All the while, with William Nylander, Max Domi, TJ Brodie, John Klingberg, Mark Giordano, and Ilya Samsonov all on expiring deals, there’s potentially a lot of money available to give to Bertuzzi or another free agent.

