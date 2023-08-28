Treliving Evasive on Sheldon Keefe’s Contract with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a season that carries significant implications, not only for the team’s performance but also for the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe. With former GM Kyle Dubas’s departure and the appointment of Brad Treliving as the new general manager, when it comes to other executive or off-ice decisions, Keefe, and a new potential contract, is arguably the biggest.

Although Keefe inked a two-year contract extension in October 2021, the absence of a subsequent contract offer suggests Treliving might be considering the team’s long-term coaching strategy. During a media availability addressing Auston Matthews’ extension, Treliving was asked about where things sit with the coach and provided insight into Keefe’s status, stating, “We’ll continue to work and talk about things on Sheldon’s side and see where that gets to.” He commended Keefe as a “terrific man and a terrific coach,” indicating an ongoing assessment of the coaching situation.

The forthcoming season carries immense stakes for Keefe, aware that it could be a “make-or-break” year for his coaching career in Toronto. A deep playoff run could secure his place behind the Leafs’ bench, while an exit before the second round might prompt a change in leadership. Treliving noted, “We talk daily about the team-building process. As I went through the process and I said then that Sheldon would be coming back, I was really impressed then and I continue to be impressed each day.”

Keefe won’t be the only one being evaluated. His coaching staff has seen changes, with the inclusion of assistant coaches Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn. This shakeup has fueled speculation about Keefe’s potential successor, with one of these coaches potentially waiting in the wings.

Has Keefe Earned Another Extension?

Treliving’s perspective on the Keefe dynamic remains positive, emphasizing daily communication and collaboration on team-building endeavors. The GM’s sentiment underscores Keefe’s value as a coach and his contribution to the Maple Leafs’ operations. But, liking someone and thinking they are a good coach is often not enough. The results matter.

Sheldon Keefe Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

Keefe’s accolades are undeniable, with 166 wins in 267 games, establishing him as one of the franchise’s premier coaches. Holding the highest points percentage in franchise history at .678, Keefe’s achievements on the regular season front are commendable. However, the postseason triumphs have eluded him, compelling the team to transform regular season success into playoff achievements.

Oddsmakers have Keefe among the top contenders for the 2024 Jack Adams Award, reflecting his stature within the coaching realm. As the Leafs embark on a season with heightened expectations, the question of Keefe’s future and the impact of his coaching decisions looms large. Fans, players, and the organization collectively anticipate a breakthrough in the playoffs, if Keefe can lead them there, he’ll have a job for some time. If not, this could be his final year with the organization.

