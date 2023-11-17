Top Oilers’ Prospect Beau Akey Out for Season After Shoulder Surgery

Edmonton Oilers defenseman prospect Beau Akey, chosen 56th overall in the 2023 Entry Draft, faces an unfortunate setback as he undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery after sustaining a dislocated shoulder while playing with the Barrie Colts in the OHL. The news, broken by Robin Brownlee, notes that the surgery will take him out for the remainder of the season. His exact timeframe for recovery isn’t entirely clear, but Akey remains optimistic about returning strong for the next season.

I'm told defenceman Beau Akey, selected 56th overall by the @EdmontonOilers in the 2023 Entry Draft and playing with the Barrie Colts, is done for the balance of this season after having surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder. — Robin Brownlee (@Robin_Brownlee) November 17, 2023

Before his injury, Akey showcased his skills during the 2022-23 pre-draft season, tallying 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games with the Barrie Colts. In the playoffs, he score two goals and five points in 13 games, leading the team to Game Seven of the Conference Semifinals. Recognizing his potential, the Oilers selected Akey as their first pick in the 2023 draft at No. 53 overall. He got a bit of a glimpse of the NHL in training camp and preseason, but was quickly sent down to further develop in a league he was expected to play a ton of minutes.

Akey’s style of play is marked by his smooth skating, confidence in carrying the puck, and an eye for the crucial pass. He’s pegged to a power play quarterback and thinks the game well.

Injury Isn’t Great News for the Oilers

While the injury poses a setback for Akey and the Barrie Colts, the young defenseman is determined to use this time for recovery and preparation, aiming to make a strong return for the upcoming season. It’s not ideal for Edmonton as it puts him back a good of a chunk of the year in his development. That said, he wasn’t going to get a look with the Oilers this season, so it won’t affect Edmonton’s chances to compete.

Next: Connor Brown Returning to Lineup for the Edmonton Oilers