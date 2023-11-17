Connor Brown Returning to Lineup for the Edmonton Oilers

Recently signed forward Connor Brown is set to rejoin the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Ready to go after practice on Friday, Brown has been slotted onto the top line alongside Connor McDavid for his comeback.
This presents a significant opportunity for Brown to rediscover his scoring touch and fulfill the Oilers’ expectations when they signed him – envisioning him as a regular goal scorer and a compatible fit alongside McDavid. So far, the season hasn’t gone his way. But, as the Oilers have started building some momentum, the hope is that Brown picks up his production as well, adding to the goal scoring punch the Oilers have, but hasn’t necessarily broken out this year.
Before his injury hiatus, Brown, despite playing well, struggled to contribute offensively, registering zero goals or assists in the first nine games of the season.
Brown Gets a Big Pay Day When He Hits the Ice
While his signing was initially deemed a wise move, the structure of his contract, featuring a league-minimum $775k salary and $3.225 million in performance bonuses, raised concerns as he approached the critical 10-game mark. Brown’s return activates a bonus that will impact next year’s salary cap as an overage from the current season. There will be pressure on him to start producing.
If he doesn’t there’s not much the Oilers can do. A demotion (outside of less ice time) isn’t likely. Giving him some rope under the new coach (one he had in Erie) is the likely outcome. Still, the team must navigate a fine line, making sure Brown gets to speed, but also doesn’t hinder the team’s chances of working themselves back into a playoff spot.
All the while, fans will be focused on how McDavid reacts to Brown’s success, or lack thereof. The narrative is already that the Oilers are too focused on keeping McDavid happy with on and off-ice decisions. More of that when it comes to Brown could be problematic.
Next: Are the Oilers Chasing McDavid Away By Hiring “His People”?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Kane With a Natural Hat Trick to Seal Oilers Comeback OT Win
The Edmonton Oilers looked out of the game early in third, but a natural...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make a Number of Roster Moves Ahead of Kraken Game
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster moves on Wednesday, placing a couple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Win in Knoblauch’s Debut: McDavid and Draisaitl Break Out
Kris Knoblauch's coaching era starts strong as the Edmonton Oilers secure a win; concerns...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...