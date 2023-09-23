Which NHL Center Core Would You Rather?: Oilers, Devils, Leafs…

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the debate over which team boasts the most formidable center core rages on. While several teams have made strong cases, the top contenders for this coveted title include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and New Jersey Devils.
In Toronto, recent news of William Nylander’s transition to a center further bolsters their already impressive lineup. The Maple Leafs can now deploy a center core featuring Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, and David Kampf. This formidable quartet brings a combination of skill, experience, and depth to the team.
The New Jersey Devils present a younger and cost-effective center core, making them a compelling contender for the title. Their roster includes Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, and Michael McLeod. Hischier’s elite two-way abilities, coupled with the rising talents of Hughes and Mercer, make the Devils a serious threat in this debate.
The Edmonton Oilers, on the other hand, possess a center group that strikes fear into opponents. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, widely regarded as the two best players in the NHL, leading the way, the Oilers have a potent one-two punch. Additionally, they can utilize Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, primarily a winger but versatile enough for a third-line role, to bolster their center depth.
Breaking Down the Center Comparisons
Analyzing these options, some may argue that Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes cancel each other out in terms of skill, with Tavares seen as aging in comparison to Nico Hischier’s elite two-way prowess. This argument could favor the New Jersey Devils, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Nylander’s transition to center in Toronto.
What sets the Devils apart is their cost-effectiveness, youth, and potential to tap into a robust prospect pool. Their roster is already bolstered by the presence of Dougie Hamilton, fortifying their defensive unit. In terms of both present and future potential, the Devils make a strong case for the top spot.
However, if Nylander successfully transitions to center in Toronto, the Maple Leafs could emerge as contenders for the best center core in 2024. This transformation would add another dimension to their already impressive lineup.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers, while boasting the two most prolific scorers in the league, face competition in this debate due to a slightly thinner center group beyond McDavid and Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins’ versatility adds depth, but the argument for the Oilers relies heavily on the sheer dominance of McDavid and Draisaitl. The team has already proven they are the most potent offensive unit in NHL history when on the power play, and with a combined 385 points between the Oilers top-three stars, how can you argue against them?
Honorable mention should go out to the Los Angeles Kings — who now have Anze Kopitar, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Phillip Danault — and the Ottawa Senators who have Tim Stutzle, Josh Norris, and Shane Pinto (assuming they can ever get him signed). The Buffalo Sabres are also starting to put a formidable group together.
Ultimately, the 2023-24 NHL season promises to provide an exciting showdown among these top contenders, each armed with a compelling case for the best center core. The outcome will depend on the performance and development of these elite players throughout the season.
Who did we leave out? Can you make a strong case for another team that was not included here?
