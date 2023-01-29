Three Takeaways in Senators’ 5-0 Win Over Canadiens

Last night, the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0, winning two games in a back-to-back situation. They beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Friday night as well.

Claude Giroux had a strong performance in last night’s game, scoring twice and adding an assist. But it was the great play of goalie Anton Forsberg that quieted the Canadiens into a shutout victory. The Canadiens had two power-play chances, but they just couldn’t beat the Senators’ goalie to get back in the game.

The Senators are currently on a three-game winning streak and have a strong record at home, going 6-2-0 in their last eight games. Additionally, they have been successful on the penalty kill, not allowing a goal in 24 attempts during their past few games.

Takeaway One: Claude Giroux Is Having a Strong Season

Claude Giroux is currently on a four-game, eight-point streak for the Senators. He has 19 goals and 28 assists (for 47 points) in 49 games. He’s also scored goals in three straight games. He has been performing well since choosing to join his close-to-hometown team.

Claude Giroux (1-1—2) has helped the @Senators carry a one-goal lead into the second intermission with his 13th multi-point game of the season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/tSr1GuRha0 pic.twitter.com/qef9kjsnCY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 26, 2023

In commenting on his own team’s play, Giroux noted that “Our pace is faster. We make plays, smart plays, not really high risk and we’re playing good defense right now that is giving us offense, so you know we’ve just got to keep pushing here.”

Related: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 6-2 Loss to Senators

Takeaway Two: Forsberg Was the Senators’ “Best Player”

Anton Forsberg had a strong performance against the Canadiens, making 28 saves to earn a shutout. It was his third solid game in a row. He also had a good game on Friday against the Maple Leafs, allowing only two goals. Looking back to Wednesday, he allowed just one goal in relief against the New York Islanders.

There’s a pretty good chance he will start the next game as well on Tuesday. It’s another game against the Canadiens. Will he be able to continue his hot streak?

Senators’ head coach D.J. Smith didn’t mince words. His review of the game was that “Forsberg … was the best player. I don’t know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts and that’s expected maybe on a back-to-back. We were a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on, we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers.”

Related: OTTAWA SENATORS MAKE OUT LIKE BANDITS IN ALEX DEBRINCAT TRADE

Takeaway Three: Once Again, Ridly Greig Makes an Impact

Ridly Greig was playing in only his third NHL game. Still, he has made a significant impact and appears to have a natural chemistry playing on a line with Giroux and DeBrincat. He registered an assist on the night and a plus-2 rating. He even won more faceoffs than he lost (five won, four lost) in just under 15 minutes of TOI.

Ridly Greig didn't waste any time making an impact in his NHL debut! First career point, @Senators win and tied an NHL record for most shots in an NHL debut! pic.twitter.com/fuNvrCeyUS — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 26, 2023

According to Giroux, Greig is fun to play with, competes well, is a smart player, and brings energy to the line. Even though he doesn’t communicate much, he is still able to gel with his linemates and they are enjoying playing together.

Related: What Should the Ottawa Senators Do With Their Draft Picks?