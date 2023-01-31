Ottawa Senators’ Injury Report & Player Moves: Giroux & Forsberg

The Ottawa Senators are on a roll and looking to extend it. The Senators look to push their three-game winning streak (where they’ve outscored opponents 13-3) to four games in a row. Their opponent will once again be the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens are on their own roll, but it’s not a good one. The Habs are trying to avoid a four-game losing streak. The Senators won the first game of the two-game home-and-home set of games by a score of 5-0 at home on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Senators made a number of player moves to help address the injury issues – especially around the team’s goalies. In this post, I’ll share some of them.

Injury Report One: Cam Talbot’s Injury Might Be More Serious than First Believed

Cam Talbot’s lower body might force him to miss the Senators’ post-All-Star break return to action against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 11. Goalie Anton Forsberg looks to start in net with Mads Sogaard moving up to serve as backup.

The @Senators have got themselves a new goalie! 📝



How will Cam Talbot do in Ottawa? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MyEzw37Fn4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 12, 2022

Injury Report Two: Artem Zub Is Expected to Return After the All-Star Break

On a non-goalie note, Russian defenseman Artem Zub has healed and rehabbed his lower-body injury to the point where he will return after the All-Star break. He took part in Monday’s practice but won’t play Tuesday against Montreal. Zub has six points in 21 games he’s played this season. The Senators return to action on Feb. 11 against the Oilers.

Player Movement One: Goalie Mads Sogaard Recalled from Belleville Senators

The Senators called up goalie Mads Sogaard from the AHL Belleville on Monday. This furthers the fact that Cam Talbot (lower body) won’t play in Tuesday’s game against Montreal. Sogaard will serve as backup to Forsberg. The Senators sent netminder Kevin Mandolese to the AHL on Sunday.

Player Movement Two: Goalie Kevin Mandolese Moved Back to AHL Belleville Senators

As noted, goalie Mandolese moved to the AHL Belleville on Sunday. He served as backup to Forsberg during the past two games because of Talbot’s lower-body injury. Because Talbot will remain out, Mandolese might return to the Senators for Tuesday’s game against Montreal or the team might stick with Sogaard, who was called up.

It’s a bit confusing what is going on with the Senators’ goalies. That said, in some ways, it doesn’t matter. Forsberg has been hot, and if he remains so the other goalies – regardless of who they are – will be spectators.

The Senators Have Been Led by Claude Girous and Anton Forsberg

Ottawa’s new forward this season Claude Giroux and goalie Anton Forsberg have been leading the Senators to the team’s four-game winning streak.

Giroux has scored four goals and added four assists in the last four games. He has remarkably put together 15 multiple-point games during the 2022-23 season. That’s the most by a Senators’ player in their first season since Clarke MacArthur in 2013-14.

